Celeb fashion designer Claire Mischevani tells of terror after robbers steal £70,000 of clothes in raid

£70,000 of clothes were stolen in the raid. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

One of Britain’s top fashion designers has told of her terror after £70,000 worth of her clothes were stolen in a raid in London.

Claire Mischevani had designer coats and dresses stolen by a balaclava-clad gang in the raid on February 16.

Claire is a designer to the stars with A-list celebs and royalty among her clients. She has in the past dressed Carrie Johnson, Princess Beatrice, and the Countess of Wessex.

She was loading clothes into the back of a Range Rover outside a house on Chester Row, Belgravia at 8pm on February 16.

62 of the designer's items were stolen in the raid. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Claire and a designer had gone back inside to get more items when they heard a car alarm, and they ran outside to find three men dressed in black wearing balaclavas next to the vehicle, which had one of its windows smashed.

When the two women came outside, a member of the gang shouted for them to get back inside the house, brandishing the item he used to smash the car’s window.

They ran back inside, locked the door and called police.

The suspects smashed more windows on the car before making off with a navy suitcase, black overnight bag and 15 garment bags of various sizes containing 62 items of clothing worth £70,000.

Read more: Supermarket rationing of fruit and veg should be resolved in a 'small number of days', ex-Sainsbury's boss says

Read more: 'Boring and baseless': Harry and Meghan say they won't sue over mock depictions on South Park

Claire Mischevani said she and her assistant had been left 'beyond terrified'. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The bags bear the words Claire Mischevani Bridal Couture”, and inside each item of clothing is a label reading “Claire Mischevani Couture” with “Handmade in England” “Creating heirlooms of the future” on the reverse side.

The suspects drove off towards Eaton Terrace in a black Volkswagen Golf.

Ms Mischevani said: “The whole incident was beyond terrifying for both myself and my assistant.

“To come face to face with armed masked men stealing my belongings is something I never thought would happen and something I would never wish on anyone.

“The events have had a profound and devastating impact on me, in a city I have always felt safe I was overcome with fear and have since found it difficult to sleep as I relive the whole experience again.

“These selfish individuals and their ruthless actions have caused a huge impact on my business, but we are working tirelessly to ensure that we come out of this terrible situation stronger than ever.”

Detective Constable Charlotte Palul, from the Central West Robbery Squad, said:“The victim has been left not only traumatised following such a terrifying ordeal, but understandably completely devastated at the loss of a number of one-off creations which are the result of many months of work.

“I think it’s highly likely the suspects had no idea what they were stealing, mistaking the items for something else. So it’s possible that when they discovered what was inside those suit covers they have discarded them, not realising their monetary or, more importantly, sentimental value. It is of course also possible they have tried to sell them.

“Do you recognise these dresses? Have you seen them for sale somewhere or been offered the opportunity to purchase a dress by this designer? I would urge anyone with information which could assist the investigation to get in touch and help us reunite the victim with her work.”

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been bailed until May.