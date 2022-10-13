Celeb talent agent who drove 60ft with road safety vigilante on his bonnet cleared of dangerous driving

An agent accused of trying to bulldoze a cycling vigilante out of the way using his car was cleared of dangerous driving after a court heard he was 'surprised and intimidated' when a safety vigilante 'jumped' onto his bonnet. . Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

A talent agent accused of trying to bulldoze a cycling vigilante out of the way using his car was cleared of dangerous driving today after a court heard he was 'surprised and intimidated' when the man 'jumped' onto his bonnet.

Paul Lyon-Maris, 60, was said to be angered when he found his route blocked by YouTuber Mike van Erp, 50.

The social media star, known as CyclingMikey, posts videos on his channel in which he catches out drivers including celebs like Chris Eubank and Guy Ritchie, The Mail reported.

Agent-to-the-stars Lyon-Maris, who has represented the likes of Warwick Davis, Ian McKellen, and Alan Rickman, found the safety activist stood in the road with a head-mounted camera and using a selfie stick.

During a trip to a physio appointment on September 9 last year, Lyon-Maris had made an illegal right turn in order to avoid a traffic queue at the junction by London's Regent's Park dubbed Gandalf Corner.

Read more: Liz Truss faces growing pressure to rip up tax-slashing plans

Read more: King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience

Footage showed Mr van Erp come down on to the bonnet of Lyon-Maris' Range Rover, which continued to move forward for some 60ft before turning the corner.

Mr van Erp could be heard shouting: 'Why are you driving into me?' Lyon-Maris then shouted back: 'I've got an appointment at half past eight. Get out of the way!'

After a brief argument, the Dutch campaigner is heard saying 'Hey Siri, call 999' before police officers arrived at the scene.

Paul Lyon-Maris was cleared of dangerous driving and assault by beating. Picture: Alamy

Lyon-Maris said he felt 'surprised and a little intimidated' when Mr van Erp mounted his car with a selfie stick in his hand, and told jurors it was simply not true that he drove purposely at the activist in a 'fit of rage and anger'.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took three hours and 51 minutes to clear him of dangerous driving and assault by beating.

Lyon-Maris, who is a director of the Independent Talent Group denied the charges.