World celebrates the arrival of 2023 with spectacular fireworks and light displays

31 December 2022, 18:03 | Updated: 31 December 2022, 19:16

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right
By Asher McShane

Cities around the world have begun welcoming the start of 2023.

Auckland in New Zealand became the first major city to begin celebrating with fireworks launched from the city’s Sky Tower.

Sydney also rang in the new year at 11am GMT, with fireworks launched from the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour.

Sydney rang in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display
In London later tonight, 100,000 people will watch fireworks on the banks of the Thames, with the chimes of Big Ben at the stroke of midnight.

A woman celebrating the new year in Hong Kong
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital's hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever!”

New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Jakarta
Hong Kong also saw in 2023 with a spectacular music and light show along with other cities in Asia including Bangkok, Hanoi and Jakarta.

