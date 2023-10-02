Kate Winslet and Ed Sheeran join celeb appeal urging Rishi Sunak to extend free school meals to all primary children

A number of celebrities have signed the letter to Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Dozens of celebrities, including Kate Winslet and Ed Sheeran, have called on the prime minister to fund free school meals for all primary school children in England.

An open letter led by the National Education Union has seen celebrities such as Kate Winslet and Ed Sheeran call on the prime minister to help end child hunger.

The letter writes that child hunger is an “epidemic” and that four million children struggled with food insecurity last year, leaving some with no choice but to skip meals altogether.

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Kate Winslet and Olivia Coleman are among some of the celebrities to have signed their name on the open letter.

The letter reads: "We are writing to urge you to extend Free School Meal provision to every primary school child in England.

"We are living through the greatest cost of living crisis in a generation, and too many families with young children are being pulled into poverty.

"Free school meals for every child will put money back in parents' pockets. That's money they can use to pay for other essentials for their children, from heating and food at home to hobbies and after-school clubs.

Kate Winslet is among the celebrities to have signed their name. Picture: Getty

"Teachers and support staff see the difference a healthy school dinner makes. When children are hungry, they can't learn. It's hard for them to concentrate and harder for them to reach their potential. Free School Meals for all would mean every child can learn and succeed.

"For the first three years of school, every child in England gets a hot dinner - and no child under seven wants for food while they're at school."

It comes as Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is set to make a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today.

Scotland and Wales are already set to roll out free school meals to all primary school pupils by 2024, while a universal free school meal scheme for pupils in London was announced by Sadiq Khan earlier this year.

"Over a third of pupils in England now receive free school meals in education settings, compared with one in six in 2010, and we have extended eligibility several times to more groups of children than any other government over the past half a century,” a government spokesperson said in response.

The letter called on Rishi Sunak to extend free school meals to all primary school children in England. Picture: Alamy

"This includes introducing new eligibility criteria for families receiving Universal Credit, to ensure even more children were eligible for a free school meal.

"We're providing record financial support worth an average £3,300 per household. We have also raised benefits in line with inflation, increased the National Living Wage and are helping households with food, energy and other essential costs."

At present, children in state schools in England can claim free school meals up until the end of year 2. After this only children whose parents are on selected benefits are eligible for the free meals.

Child Poverty Action Group said an estimated 900,000 children who live in poverty miss out on the meals due to strict eligiblity rules.

“As a chef and mum of three I know how important food is for kids. Not just to help them grow and learn, but as a source of joy and connection. That’s what every child should have, and that’s why I’m supporting the campaign for Free School Meals for All,” Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain said.

Comedian James Acaster added: “The time I spent in school taught me it’s a pretty terrible idea trying to teach kids who haven’t had a decent lunch. I’m supporting the No Child Left Behind campaign because every child should have a hot, healthy school dinner, every day.”