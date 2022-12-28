Remembering the famous faces lost in 2022

By Danielle DeWolfe

The year 2022 saw Brits saying farewell beloved public figures as well as famous faces.

2022 saw millions of people reflect on the careers and influence brought by a host of now-departed names, spanning countless fields including music, film, television, fashion and politics.

We mourned the deaths of our beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96. Eastenders icon June Brown, best known for playing Dot Cotton in the British soap was also laid to rest in 2022.

International recording artists who lost their lives this year include Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins whose untimely death aged 50 shook the industry.

Tributes were also paid to singer Meat Loaf, aged 74, and rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away aged 87.

We also said goodbye to former president Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, as well as international fashion designer Issey Miyake.

Ahead of the new year, we take a look back at some of the most prominent and influential figures we’ve lost.

Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The Queen, 96

A death that rocked the nation, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II began two weeks of mourning. She died at her Scottish residence of Balmoral, and in the days after her death royals flew in from around the world as the nation prepared to mourn its beloved monarch.

Dame Olivia Newton John passed away earlier this year after a breast cancer diagnosis. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73

Passing away on August 8, the Australian Grease star captured the hearts of film and music fans the world over. Speaking openly about her long running battle with breast cancer, the ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ singer passed away at the age of 73.

Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Shane Warne, 52

An icon of the cricketing world, spin bowler and former Australian cricket captain Shane Warne inspired a generation of sportsmen and women. The cricket star died after suffering a suspected heart attack on March 4.

McVie passed away following a short illness. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Christine McVie, 79

A true musical icon, the musician and Fleetwood Mac songwriter passed away following a short illness on November 30. The creative behind hits including "The Chain" and "Go Your Own Way"

Ivana died in her New York City home, aged 74. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Ivana Trump, 73

The fashion designer, probably best known for being the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died on July 14. The businesswoman died in her New York City home, aged 74.

Taylor Hawkins performs at Wireless Festival in London. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Taylor Hawkins, 50

A rock ‘n’ roll icon, the untimely death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins shook the music world in March of this year. Found unconscious in his hotel room whilst on tour with the band in South America, two memorial concerts took place in September to celebrate the musician’s life.

Jerry Lee Lewis was a rockabilly hero for many. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Jerry Lee Lewis, 87

A true musical icon, the rockabilly star is probably best known for his bluesy piano bars, as well as hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”. Known as the ‘Killer’, his death on October 28 triggered an outpouring of tributes from friends and collaborators.

Meat Loaf was known for his larger-than-life personality. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Meat Loaf, 74

A man who claimed he’d do anything for love, Meat Loaf’s larger-than-life character and hit album “Bat Out Of Hell” saw him propelled into the spotlight. Passing away on January 20, 2022, the star left behind his wife Deborah, whom he married in 2007, and two daughters.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley passed away from colon cancer aged 71. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Kirstie Alley, 71

Becoming a household name after starring in hit US sitcom Cheers, Kirstie Alley was loved by television fans on both sides of the Atlantic. Passing away in December from colon cancer, the actress won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her breakout role.

Robbie Coltrane was best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Robbie Coltrane, 72

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane was best known for his starring roles as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise. Awarded an OBE in the 2006 New Year Honours by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama, he passed away on October 14.

The full list of noteworthy names we bid farewell to in 2022

