Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75 after terminal cancer diagnosis

Trevor Sorbie who has died aged 75. Picture: Alamy

CELEBRITY hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has died aged 75 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The news was confirmed after posts on his social media accounts. A statement from the brand’s official page shared that Sorbie "passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side."

The Scottish-born stylist, who gained fame with the creation of the wedge cut as well as his TV appearances, revealed in October he had weeks to live after his bowel cancer had spread to his liver.

During an illustrious career Trevor groomed stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, The Beatles’ stars George Harrison and Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Bryan Ferry, and Lorraine Kelly.

Despite being told that chemotherapy could give him an extra month of life, the hairdresser declined telling The Times: “I can’t face any more of that poison”

“It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE,” read the post.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.

“Trevor often reminded us to ‘be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste.’ His ethos of kindness, care, and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy.”

“From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor’s vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations. As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied.”

Sorbie will have no funeral, as per his wishes.