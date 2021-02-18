Celebs launch campaign urging ethnic minority groups to #TakeTheVaccine

By Nick Hardinges

Celebrities have launched a landmark campaign to urge ethnic minority communities to #TakeTheVaccine amid jab hesitancy among some groups.

Broadcasters are joining forces to help raise awareness of uncertainty towards the coronavirus vaccine in ethnic minority communities.

Tonight, LBC will air a message from stars including Adil Ray, Denise Lewis, David Olusoga, Romesh Ranganathan and Beverley Knight alongside ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and the BBC.

The aim of the campaign is to urge Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities to dispel myths and misinformation about the Covid-19 jabs, and to encourage people in those groups to get vaccinated.

LBC listeners will be able to hear a recorded message involving a number of celebrities and public figures at 9:56pm.

The video features stars addressing unique cultural challenges and concerns around the vaccine.

Actor and broadcaster Adil Ray OBE, who has led the campaign, said: “We are in unprecedented times and the fact remains this pandemic disproportionately affects people from ethnic minority communities.

"It’s heartening to see all the major broadcasters come together in an equally unprecedented television broadcast at this crucial time. An indication of how serious this situation is.

"We must all engage and encourage one another to do the right thing. The message is simple; take the vaccine, save lives.”

People in ethnic minority communities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic since the outbreak began.

With a significant percentage of people in those groups still hesitant about the jabs, concern has grown that they will remain at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify