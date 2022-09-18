Celtic fans shame as they defy club pleas by singing anti-royal songs during Queen tribute

Celtic fans during tribute to the Queen before the game at St Mirren. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Celtic supporters defied pleas from the club to show respect by chanting throughout a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen.

Across the UK fans and players have observed a minute's silence and sung the national anthem ahead of kick-off before last weekend's games.

But some Celtic fans could be heard chanting “if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands” while a banner containing the same phrase could be seen in the away end before the club's game at St Mirren.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had previously called on the club's fans to be "respectful" during any tributes.

Celtic fans banner during Queen tribute. Picture: Alamy

Uefa have already opened disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed banners saying 'F*** the crown' and 'sorry for your loss Michael Fagan' during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Fagan famously managed to scale the Buckingham Palace walls before creeping into Her Majesty’s bedroom while she slept in 1982. The then painter and decorator, who has schizophrenia, spent around 10 minutes talking to the monarch about his family.

The late monarch thought Fagan was just a drunk member of staff, who was eventually tackled by a duty footman.

Celtic's supporters are not the only set of fans who have disrupted tributes being paid to the Queen this weekend.

Dundee United fans sang 'Lizzie's in a box' prior to their match with Rangers on Saturday, sparking outrage among the home crowd at Ibrox.