Minute's silence forced to end as football fans sing through tribute to protest British establishment 'hypocrisy'

11 November 2024, 08:12

Celtic ended up winning the game 2-0
Celtic ended up winning the game 2-0. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A minute's silence for Remembrance had to be cut short at a football game this weekend because fans were singing through it.

Celtic fans chanted through the minute's silence to protest at what they described as the British government's "hypocrisy".

Supporters of the Glasgow club also held up a banner saying: "From Balfour to Starmer, the crimes of the empire live on, Britain is committing genocide in Gaza."

Celtic fans also sang about Aidan McAnespie, a Northern Irish man who was shot dead by British soldiers in 1988.

Referee Nick Walsh blew the whistle to cut the minute's silence early.

Celtic players during an earlier game last week
Celtic players during an earlier game last week. Picture: Getty

Celtic fans group North Curve Celtic said: "Today, on Armistice Day, we highlight the hypocrisy and shame of the British establishment and others who selectively mourn the loss of life and fail to support an armistice to the ongoing genocide in Palestine."

Celtic have a historic association with Ireland and the Irish Catholic community in Scotland, which forms a key part of its rivalry with Rangers, who are linked to a Protestant and Unionist identity.

Speaking after the game, Celtic manager Brendan Rogers, who is from Northern Ireland himself, said that he wanted the minute's silence to be respected, but understood that others didn't want to take part.

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Getty

He said: "I think if it's a minute silence, it should be a minute.

"You guys know the script up here at this time of the year. It's always a challenge.

"But if it's a minute silence, it's a minute silence. I think we all want to respect that. And we understand that some don't. So it can be a divisive one.

"Like I say, I understand but really, my chat is for the football and that's something else that sits outside of that, sadly."

Ex-serviceman says pro-Palestinian activists ‘have a right’ to protest on Remembrance Sunday

Clubs across the country observed a minute's silence for Remembrance this weekend, with players also wearing poppies.

James McLean, a Northern Irish player, stood apart from his Wrexham teammates as a minute's silence was observed ahead of their match with League One side Mansfield on Saturday.

McClean hasn't taken part in Remembrance Day commemorations since moving to England in 2011.

