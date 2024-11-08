Shock as local council slaps 'disgusting' health and safety stickers on gravestones

8 November 2024, 19:23

One of the headstones
One of the headstones. Picture: Sami Tollett

By Kit Heren

A local council has sparked anger after putting health and safety stickers on gravestones that were leaning too much.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some of the stickers, placed by Glasgow Council staff on gravestones in city cemeteries, are covering up names and dates of the deceased.

The yellow and white stickers warn that the headstones fail health and safety standards. They also give a phone number for the loved ones responsible for the graves to contact "for more information".

Glasgow City Council said that it had a responsibility to inspect headstones to make sure they were safe, and this was the easiest way to make contact with the people responsible for their upkeep.

An eight-year-old boy died in 2015 after a gravestone fell on top of him. Hundreds of gravestones in that cemetery were later found to be unsafe.

Read more: Shock as Ryanair force passenger to pay over £100 for carry-on case - even though it fit in the checker

Read more: Grieving family set up fundraiser after ‘unempathetic’ landlord evicts them following shock death of mum from cancer

Riddrie Park Cemetery
Riddrie Park Cemetery. Picture: Find A Grave

But some locals are upset by the council's approach, which they feel is disrespectful.

“It’s disgusting and morally wrong to deface somebody’s resting place," said Sami Tollett, who saw the stickers on other headstones when visiting her late father's resting place in Riddrie Park Cemetery.

“It’s actually sad to see," she told the BBC. "It used to be a lovely place, well kept and maintained, but now it’s an eyesore."

The council said the stickers were the "lesser of two evils", given the risk to the public of unstable headstones.

A spokesperson added: “Regular inspections of headstones is a statutory obligation for the council but the maintenance and upkeep of any memorial is a matter for the owner.

“However, as owners themselves pass on, identifying a person to take responsibility for headstone maintenance can become very challenging.

“Applying these notices to headstones is an effective way to reach out to families and they have helped us to make contact with people who have an interest in undertaking necessary repairs.

“Headstone maintenance is not a service we provide and families must privately engage an appropriate stonemason to complete any work.

“As a last resort, headstones will be laid flat to ensure public safety, although we know this can cause upset to families when they become aware of the poor condition of their family members’ memorial.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

m

Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

Breaking
Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police refer themselves to watchdog over handling of sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Fred Trump III said his uncle Donald had said he should let his disabled son die

Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Terry Moore

'Britain's Tiger King' rushed to hospital after being mauled by his own big cat

Donald Trump.

Iranian assassination attempt against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

UK fire engine (file)

Two dead as blaze rips through Coventry home in early hours of morning

Amanj Hasan Zada has been jailed for 17 years

Iranian man dubbed 'the best smuggler' jailed for 17 years after arranging small boat crossings

Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus

WATCH: Dramatic moment undercover police officers arrest phone snatcher in Oxford Circus

Georgina Cooper

Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 - just months after getting married

x

Sara Sharif's dad claims stepmum refused to call 999 after he found her 'limp' body

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a crossbow-wielding man in London

Urgent hunt launched for man on the loose with a crossbow as police share CCTV footage

Trevor Sorbie who has died aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75 after terminal cancer diagnosis

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach' says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election.

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach', says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election

Martin Hibbert, who was injured in the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, makes a statement outside the Royal Courts Of Justice.

Manchester Arena survivors awarded £45,000 in harassment case against conspiracy theorist

'Faint giggles': The Globe on Baker Street has been hit with restrictions

London pub hit with restrictions after faint giggles from customers annoyed one man

Black Friday deals have begun across the UK

Black Friday 2024: When does it start and everything you need to know to get the best deals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Front of Circle Line London Underground tube train and driver obscured face emerging from tunnel entering train station platform England UK

Tube drivers call off strike after being offered four-day week, pay rise and fewer hours

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' by government as pro-Palestinian rallies continue

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' after Labour declares 'all out-war on the countryside'
A Taekwondo coach has been jailed for nine years for abusing two young girls

Taekwondo coach jailed for nine years after sexually abusing two young children

Susan McGowan died after taking the weight-loss drug tirzepatide

Nurse becomes first UK death linked to NHS-approved weight-loss jab Mounjaro

Violence broke out after the match in Amsterdam

Israeli football fans targeted by pro-Palestine 'hit-and-run attacks' as 62 arrested, Amsterdam mayor says
Brave daughter refused to open safe for armed criminals who posed as police to raid £2.5m Sandbanks home

Brave daughter refused to open safe for armed criminals who posed as police to raid £2.5m Sandbanks home
The woman was hit on Garratt lane, Earlsfield

E-bike rider arrested after crash left woman in 70s fighting for life

Kate will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice
Dozens of cars were washed away as new flash flooding hit a town in Spain

Scenes of destruction as new flash floods hit Spanish town - washing away dozens of cars

Violence broke out after the match in Amsterdam

Israel sends planes to Amsterdam to 'rescue' football fans as Dutch PM condemns 'anti-Semitic attacks'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News