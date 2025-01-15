Exclusive

Labour deal to hand over Chagos Islands thrown into doubt as Starmer gives Trump time to 'consider' agreement

Britain's deal to cede the Chagos Islands has been cast into doubt. Picture: ALAMY

By Henry Moore

Labour’s deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands has been thrown into doubt after Sir Keir Starmer admitted an agreement would not be reached before Donald Trump enters the White House.

Allies of President-elect Trump have signalled their clear opposition to the deal as British negotiators scramble to find an agreement before his inauguration on Monday.

The Government is negotiating a "long-term lease" to continue operations on the military base.

UK officials were locked in negotiations with their Mauritian counterparts this morning but, despite "good progress" on a revised agreement, it has become clear this afternoon that a deal won’t be reached this week.

The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20. Picture: Getty

Speaking to his Cabinet on Wednesday morning Navin Ramgoolam, the Mauritian prime minister, confirmed terms could not be reached between the two nations, the Times reports.

Media reports have suggested Mauritius is attempting to lower the time the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia - the largest island in the Chagos archipelago - from 99 years to 50.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir today confirmed a deal would not be signed before Mr Trump takes office next week.

“We will only agree to a deal that is in the UK’s best interests and protect our national security. It is obviously now right that the new US administration has the chance to consider this and discuss this once they are in office,” the spokesman told The Times.

Yesterday a Downing Street spokesman denied the UK was trying to get a deal over the line before Mr Trump is inaugurated as US president.

Senior figures in the incoming US administration have voiced doubts about the deal as it could weaken US influence in the Indian Ocean, where China is seeking to strengthen its ties.

“Left wingers in Britain are rushing to give away a strategic US military base in the Indian Ocean before President Trump takes office and could stop the deal,” Republican senator for Louisiana John Kennedy wrote on X.

“President Biden is going along. Ignoring the potential of war increases its likelihood.”

Marco Rubio, the incoming US secretary of state, and Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, have both vocally opposed a potential deal.

Speaking in the Commons today, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch branded Labour’s plans to cede the Chagos islands a “dud deal” and asked Starmer why tax payers should “pay to surrender something that is already ours”.

Hitting back, Starmer said: “We inherited a situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenge.

“The negotiations were started under the last government. The then foreign secretary came to this House to say why he was starting negotiations and what he wanted to achieve.

“And he said the aim was, to quote, ensure the continued effective operation of the base. That is precisely what this deal has delivered.”

A statement from the Mauritian government read: “Cabinet has met this morning to be informed of developments following the recent visit of the attorney general to London in relation to the proposed treaty on the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago.

“The attorney general will travel again this evening in order to continue with the discussions in London. Upon his return, cabinet will then be apprised of the situation.

“The commitment and resolve of Mauritius to reach an agreement and end this long battle for the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago remains unshaken.”