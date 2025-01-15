Exclusive

Labour deal to hand over Chagos Islands thrown into doubt as Starmer gives Trump time to 'consider' agreement

15 January 2025, 16:02

Britain's deal to cede the Chagos Islands has been cast into doubt
Britain's deal to cede the Chagos Islands has been cast into doubt. Picture: ALAMY

By Henry Moore

Labour’s deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands has been thrown into doubt after Sir Keir Starmer admitted an agreement would not be reached before Donald Trump enters the White House.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Allies of President-elect Trump have signalled their clear opposition to the deal as British negotiators scramble to find an agreement before his inauguration on Monday.

The Government is negotiating a "long-term lease" to continue operations on the military base.

UK officials were locked in negotiations with their Mauritian counterparts this morning but, despite "good progress" on a revised agreement, it has become clear this afternoon that a deal won’t be reached this week.

Read more - LBC Views: Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Read more: Mauritius wants £800 million a year and ‘billions of pounds in reparations’ for contentious Chagos Islands deal

The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.
The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20. Picture: Getty

Speaking to his Cabinet on Wednesday morning Navin Ramgoolam, the Mauritian prime minister, confirmed terms could not be reached between the two nations, the Times reports.

Media reports have suggested Mauritius is attempting to lower the time the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia - the largest island in the Chagos archipelago - from 99 years to 50.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir today confirmed a deal would not be signed before Mr Trump takes office next week.

“We will only agree to a deal that is in the UK’s best interests and protect our national security. It is obviously now right that the new US administration has the chance to consider this and discuss this once they are in office,” the spokesman told The Times.

Yesterday a Downing Street spokesman denied the UK was trying to get a deal over the line before Mr Trump is inaugurated as US president.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones | 15/1/25

Senior figures in the incoming US administration have voiced doubts about the deal as it could weaken US influence in the Indian Ocean, where China is seeking to strengthen its ties.

“Left wingers in Britain are rushing to give away a strategic US military base in the Indian Ocean before President Trump takes office and could stop the deal,” Republican senator for Louisiana John Kennedy wrote on X.

“President Biden is going along. Ignoring the potential of war increases its likelihood.”

Marco Rubio, the incoming US secretary of state, and Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, have both vocally opposed a potential deal.

Speaking in the Commons today, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch branded Labour’s plans to cede the Chagos islands a “dud deal” and asked Starmer why tax payers should “pay to surrender something that is already ours”.

Hitting back, Starmer said: “We inherited a situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenge.

“The negotiations were started under the last government. The then foreign secretary came to this House to say why he was starting negotiations and what he wanted to achieve.

“And he said the aim was, to quote, ensure the continued effective operation of the base. That is precisely what this deal has delivered.”

A statement from the Mauritian government read: “Cabinet has met this morning to be informed of developments following the recent visit of the attorney general to London in relation to the proposed treaty on the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago.

“The attorney general will travel again this evening in order to continue with the discussions in London. Upon his return, cabinet will then be apprised of the situation.

“The commitment and resolve of Mauritius to reach an agreement and end this long battle for the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago remains unshaken.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas official says group rejected an Israeli proposal for Gaza ceasefire

Breaking
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is reaching its final stages

Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal 'has been reached', Hamas official says

The app ban could come into effect on 19th January.

The US TikTok ban is 'un-American' and infringes on free speech, says father of star Charli D'Amelio

Diane Langton has died aged 77

Only Fools and Horses star and soap legend Diane Langton dies aged 77

Trump Cabinet Rubio

Rubio vows to place US interests ‘above all else’ as Trump’s top diplomat

Labrador retriever.

Girl, 11, attacked by eight dogs in Devon farm

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire

Final round of dangerous conditions forecast in Southern California amid fires

Donald Tusk spoke at a news conference alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia is 'planning acts of air terror' against airlines worldwide, Polish PM warns

Tributes have poured in for Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan's heartbroken sisters lead tributes as beloved singer dies aged 65 from cancer

Mount Everest from Kala Pathos, Khumbu valley, Nepal

Brit to attempt 'fastest ever' Everest climb, with help from xenon gas

Donald Tusk

Tusk accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against ‘airlines over the world’

A vehicle carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves for Seoul Detention Centre

Impeached South Korean President taken to detention centre after questioning

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clashed at PMQs

Starmer refuses to rule out tax rises in tense PMQs clash - as Labour brands Tories 'economic vandals'

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Tommy Fury reveals drinking problem led to breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Donald Tusk points as he shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Polish leader vows to use EU presidency to speed up Ukraine’s membership bid

Linda Nolan

Singer Linda Nolan dies surrounded by her sisters aged 65 after 20-year battle with breast cancer

Latest News

See more Latest News

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five more arrested after man charged over murder of Michelle Sadio, 44, killed in London wake drive-by shooting
Sweden announces tough new migration policy.

Sweden announces strict new citizenship policy - including proving you demonstrate 'honest living'
Match of the Day has announced its new hosts

Gary Lineker's Match of the Day replacements revealed

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after 14-year-old aspiring rapper knifed to death on bus
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk shake hands

Zelensky visits Poland amid deal on exhuming Polish wartime massacre victims

HMP Wandsworth

Prison service recruitment process is 'not fit for purpose', as it hires officers who 'can't lock doors', says union chief
A man who bit a chunk out of a police officer's ear has been jailed.

Man who bit piece of police officer's ear off handed three years behind bars

Robby Kinlan

Backpacker's cause of death revealed after body found mysteriously on Thai 'death island'

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in future, leader says

The moment Ron Croker fights off the attacker

Watch: Moment pensioner fights off a masked mugger with just a pair of jeans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News