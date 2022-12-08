Champagne-swilling Putin vows more missile strikes on Ukraine

8 December 2022, 18:53

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press on with the invasion of Ukraine despite western criticism.

Holding champagne in his hand he spoke at a grandiose Kremlin reception to recognise several Russian serviceman as 'Heroes for Russia' in their efforts of fighting in the Ukraine war and told reporters: "There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, yes we're doing it.

"But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?"

It comes as the Kremlin said it is up to Ukraine's president to end the war - suggesting terms Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky knows when it may end. It may end tomorrow if he wishes so."

Mr Peskov spoke on Thursday as Russia freed American basketball star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the US released a Russian arms dealer.

Griner's case had become a major inflection point in US-Russia diplomacy amid deteriorating relations prompted by the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has long said Ukraine must accept Russian conditions to end the fighting, which is now in its 10th month.

It has demanded that Kyiv recognises Crimea - a Ukrainian peninsula which Moscow annexed in 2014 - as part of Russia and also recognises other land grabs by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarding soldiers
Russian President Vladimir Putin awarding soldiers. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly rejected those conditions, saying the war will end when the occupied territories are retaken or Russian forces leave them.

Mr Putin recognised on Wednesday the fighting in Ukraine "could be a lengthy process". He described Moscow's land gains as "a significant result for Russia", saying the Sea of Azov "has become Russia's internal sea".

During a conference call with reporters, Mr Peskov said Moscow was not aiming to grab new lands.

But he said Russia will make efforts to regain control of areas in Ukraine it withdrew from just weeks after incorporating them in hastily called referendums - which Ukraine and the west reject as illegal shams.

Last month, Russian troops left the city of Kherson and parts of the Kherson region, one of the four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions.

"There are occupied territories in several new regions of the Russian Federation that need to be liberated," Mr Peskov said.

Mr Putin vowed on Thursday to achieve the declared goals in Ukraine regardless of western reaction.

"It's enough for us to make a move and there is a lot of noise, chatter and outcry all across the universe," he said. "It will not obstruct us from fulfilling combat tasks."

He described a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities and other key infrastructure as a legitimate response to a bombing attack on a key bridge linking Crimea with Russia's mainland, and other attacks the Kremlin said were carried out by Ukraine.

Mr Putin also cited Ukraine's move to halt water supplies to the areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia.

READ MORE:Harry Dunn's mum finally has 'closure' as her son's killer Anne Sacoolas is sentenced for killing teen in crash

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

"There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure," Speaking again he said.

"Yes, we are doing it. But who did start it? Who did strike the Crimean bridge? Who did blow up power lines linked to the Kursk nuclear power plant?"

Mr Putin particularly praised the Russian air force's performance as "highly efficient".

"The air force has done very well," he said.

"It has contributed significantly to the efficiency of the army's action."

Heavy fighting continued on Thursday, mostly in the regions annexed by Russia. Mr Zelensky's office said 11 civilians were killed and a further 17 wounded in Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Donetsk region has been the epicentre of the recent fighting. Russian artillery attacks struck the centre of the town of Yampil, north east of Sloviansk, during the distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians, Ukrainian officials said.

Buildings in the city centre, in addition to the market and bus station, were damaged in the city of Kurakhove, west of the regional capital, Donetsk, officials said.

More than 10 cities and villages in the region were under shelling, including the town of Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia.

In other developments:

- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Thursday its representatives visited Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Russian side. International observers were previously not permitted access to see them.

"Last week, the ICRC conducted a two-day visit to Ukrainian prisoners of war and another one is taking place this week.

At the same time, visits to Russian prisoners of war took place," the organisation said in a statement.

The Red Cross checked the prisoners' conditions, gave them books, personal hygiene products, blankets and warm clothes and contacted their relatives.

"We can check how prisoners of war are being treated and give their families the latest information. I expect these visits to initiate more regular access to all prisoners of war," said ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric without commenting or providing details on the treatment of prisoners.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boy in the Box Identity

Police reveal identity of murdered ‘Boy in the Box’ six decades on

It's thought the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet is the last unrestored example in existence.

Incredibly rare Ferrari abandoned in garage goes on sale in US for staggering sum

Colorado Springs Shooting

Gay bar shooting suspect ‘had threatened to become next mass killer’

Golden Globes-Host

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

15 children have now died from Strep A since September, official figures show

National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows

Man on the run gets herded up by cows in field

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Exclusive
Anne Sacoolas has been spared jail

Harry Dunn's mum finally has 'closure' as her son's killer Anne Sacoolas is sentenced for killing teen in crash

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow on July 7 2022

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

The Rev Danny Morrison, vicar of All Saints Church in Ipswich said the congregation was 'distraught and saddened' by the incident.

Locals left distraught after nativity scene at historic Ipswich church smashed, with 'Joseph' beheaded

Congress Senate Democrats

Chuck Schumer re-elected as US Senate leader after Democrats expand majority

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Putin ignores west and vows to persist with strikes in Ukraine

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace (L) after Marco, (R) was left in a coma

Police hunt man after Italian waiter, 25, ‘left in coma’ following attack outside Brixton pizzeria

1

Porsche named least-reliable used car brand in UK, followed by Land Rover and Jaguar

Brittney Griner has been freed in exchange for an arms dealer dubbed the 'Merchant of Death'

Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pair's eco-protest was cut short by a worker at the concert hall

Eco protesters glue themselves to conductor’s railing at concert but it’s removable so security put them in corridor
Pete Wishart has quit the SNP's Commons frontbench team.

Two SNP Westminster frontbenchers quit in wake of new leader being elected

Alamy

Met Police officer charged with false imprisonment and assault of a woman

Passengers have been urged to rethink Christmas travel plans

Travellers urged to rethink travel plans with '30% of flights set to be axed' amid Christmas strikes
Police officers stand by a searched property in Frankfurt

Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, arrives at Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, Norway

Nobel laureate: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

Yellow warnings have been issued across the UK

Arctic blast hits Britain, claiming four lives, as snow and ice warning extended and temperatures could plummet to -10C
Celine Dion is suffering from a rare brain condition

Celine Dion tearfully reveals she has incurable 'Stiff Person Disease', brain condition that turns people into 'human statues'
Mohsen Shekari (l) first person executed by Iran following the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini (r)

Iran carries out first execution of prisoner held in Mahsa Amini protests

Surgeon and doctor-turned-refugee, Dr Tewodros Tefera, prepares a malaria test for 23-year-old Tigrayan refugee Hareg from Mekele, Ethiopia, at the Sudanese Red Crescent clinic in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia

WHO: Covid disruption resulted in 63,000 more malaria deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia
Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit