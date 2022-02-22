Champions League final 'to be moved from St Petersburg' as Russia hit with sanctions

22 February 2022, 16:57 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 16:59

It is thought Russia will lose the right to host the Champions League final
It is thought Russia will lose the right to host the Champions League final. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Russia is likely to be stripped of hosting this year's Champions League final amid fears the country will invade Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The match was set to take place in St Petersburg in May however it is thought Uefa are unlikely to allow it to go ahead if Russian aggression continues.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas, eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.

READ MORE: Putin gets green light to use force outside Russia to pave way for mass Ukraine attack

READ MORE: Banned from Britain: The three Putin cronies slapped with Boris's sanctions

Uefa said in a statement it was "constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary".

As the West imposes a barrage of sanctions on Russia, Boris Johnson earlier told MPs there is "no chance" of holding football tournaments in a country that "invades sovereign countries".

London mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC "London stands ready to host the Champions League final".

He added: "Hosting the Champions League final is a privilege and I think the impression we will give if Uefa continues to have the final in St Petersburg is rewarding this sort of aggressive action from Putin."

English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool remain in the competition.

Other sporting events, including September’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, are also under threat.

Mr Johnson, speaking after announcing new UK sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals, told the House of Commons Mr Putin "is going to end up with a Russia that is poorer as a result of the sanctions that the world will implement".

"A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status - no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries," he added.

"A Russia that is engaged in a bloody and debilitating conflict with a fellow Slav country. What an appalling result for President Putin.

"I hope that he steps back from the brink and does not conduct a full invasion."

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said Mr Putin should not be allowed to "exploit" events like the Champions League final to legitimise the invasion of Ukraine.

"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies," she said.

"We won't allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey later asked Mr Johnson in the Commons to confirm if he would "push for this year's Champions League final to be moved from St Petersburg".

Mr Johnson, in his reply, said: "I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after, as I say, the invasion of a sovereign country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Procol Harum lead singer Gary Brooker has died at the age of 76

Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, dies aged 76

Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato

Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

London in particular has been identified as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat"

How Russian power and money became the ‘new normal’ in the UK

Flooding along the River Severn.

More homes evacuated as shocking pictures show River Severn set to breach flood defences

Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and nephew Igor Rotenberg

Banned from Britain: The three Putin cronies slapped with Boris's sanctions

People will have to start paying for lateral flow tests from April 1

Stockpilers share photos of towers of lateral flow tests ahead of the end of free testing

Public health experts in Scotland want to see an end to 24 hour airport drinking

Calls for end of 24-hour drinking in airports as Scotland emerges from Covid-19

Jacob Rees-Mogg said top civil servants shouldn't show support for BLM.

Top civil servants should not publicly support Black Lives Matter, warns Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hashem Abedi along with two other convicted terrorists were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court for the attack in 2020

Manchester Arena bomber's brother and two others guilty of assaulting prison officer

Exclusive
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

The Queen tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms, Palace says

Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

It comes as the CPS updated its five-year plan to boost the number of cases coming to court.

'Crisis of trust' over way justice system deals with rape and assault, CPS head says

Sajid Javid says the UK is prepared for future Covid variations

'We'll be prepared for new variants': Sajid Javid unfazed as England scraps Covid rules

Boris Johnson has imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three oligarchs.

Putin gets green light to use force outside Russia to pave way for mass Ukraine attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin backed to use force outside Russia as US says Ukraine invasion under way
A mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia

All three defendants convicted of hate crimes over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Smoke billows from a power and heating plant after it was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 106 miles north-west from St Petersburg, Russia, on April 9 2010

Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The UN Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia: What to know in the escalating crisis

Tourists arrive at Barcelona airport in Spain

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

A sign reading 'Nord Stream 2 Committed, Reliable, Safe' hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany

What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

Tetyana Tomenko, a local resident, cries standing in front of her damaged house after alleged shelling by separatist forces in Novognativka, eastern Ukraine

Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to eastern Ukraine
Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus at a temporary testing centre despite the rain in Hong Kong

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine

Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel regions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch live from 8pm

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police