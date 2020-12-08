Champions League: PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir walk off pitch accusing official of racism

8 December 2020, 20:51 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 21:02

The two sides abandoned play in protest
The two sides abandoned play in protest. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Champions League clash between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended tonight when players left the pitch in protest after accusing an official of using racist language.

Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir's sides both walked off in protest of alleged racism by the fourth official during the Champions League game.

Former Premier League player Demba Ba led the Istanbul Basaksehir players off and Paris Saint-Germain's players joined them.

Istanbul Basaksehir's assistant manager Pierre Webo was sent off after 14 minutes then several minutes later the entire side walked off the pitch, followed by their opponents.

Istanbul Basaksehir promptly posted a "no to racism" message on social media.

AP reported that the PSG and Basaksehir teams both walked off the pitch in protest of "an alleged racist slur" by the fourth official.

The French champions said on Twitter that the referee had shown a red card to one of Basaksehir's staff, with video footage emerging which appeared to show their assistant manager Pierre Webo accusing the fourth official of using racist language.

"After a red card is given by the referee to a member of opposition staff, discussions continue between players and staff of both teams with the referee," PSG said on Twitter.

"The Basaksehir players decide to go back to the locker room, the Parisians follow them."

Gary Lineker tweeted: "The 4th official? Good heavens."

