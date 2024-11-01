Chancellor seeks to calm markets after Budget borrowing spree sparks jitters

1 November 2024, 06:30 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 06:52

This year's Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year
This year's Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is seeking to calm the markets and provide reassurance of the UK's stability after her Budget borrowing spree sparked jitters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year - a little over 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) - funded by increased taxes and borrowing.

The scale of extra borrowing - around £32 billion a year on average - saw yields on government bonds increase as the market responded to the Chancellor's plans.

Ms Reeves has played down the impact, saying that "markets will move on any given day" and sought to offer reassurance of her commitment to "economic and fiscal stability".

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), had warned that the "implausibly low spending increases" in the Budget meant there was a risk taxes would have to rise again if the economic growth Labour is depending on does not materialise.

But the Chancellor told Channel 4 she would "absolutely not" come back and raise taxes once again.

She said: "We have now set the envelope of spending for this Parliament, and we're going to live within our means."

Asked if she was worried about the market response, Ms Reeves said: "Markets will move on any given day, but we have now put our public finances on a firm footing with robust fiscal rules."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the Chancellor's Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.

In an unusual move, the Washington-based watchdog said: "We support the envisaged reduction in the deficit over the medium term, including by sustainably raising revenue."

But the verdict of the IMF appeared not to reassure financial markets.

The yield - or interest rate - on a 10-year gilt, an indicator for the cost of state borrowing, hit 4.568% on Thursday afternoon, the highest point since August 2023, while the pound also weakened against the dollar.

Ms Reeves was asked if she was worried that the country could be heading for a "Liz Truss situation".

"The number one commitment of this Government is economic and fiscal stability which is why we put in place yesterday in the Budget robust fiscal rules that we will meet two years early," she told Bloomberg TV.

"We have more headroom than the previous government left us, and that is important," the Chancellor said, insisting that the public finances are "on a stable and a solid trajectory".

Ms Reeves has also acknowledged her decision to raise national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers could affect wage growth for private sector workers as companies seek to pass on the cost of the tax rise.

The main tax rise in the Budget was the £25.7 billion change to employers' NICs, although the actual amount of money raised for the Exchequer will be around £16.1 billion by 2029/30 as firms curb wage rises, cut hours and reduce profits while public sector employers get compensation in their budgets for the change.

Economics experts branded the increase a "tax on working people" which will "definitely" show up in their wages.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that by 2026-27, some 76% of the total cost of the NICs increase is passed on through lower real wages - a combination of a squeeze on pay rises and increased prices.

The measure could also lead to the equivalent of around 50,000 average-hour jobs being lost, the watchdog said. James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation economic think tank, said: "This is definitely a tax on working people, let's be very clear about that.

"Even if it doesn't show up in pay packets from day one, it will eventually feed through to lower wages."

The OBR has predicted the Government's spending measures will provide a temporary boost to GDP.

But the watchdog forecast downgrades in subsequent years, and said the Budget measures will add to pressure on inflation and interest rates.

The NHS got a huge boost in the Budget.

The tax hikes and increased borrowing allow Ms Reeves to provide a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget as well as a £3.1 billion increase in the capital budget, aimed at buying new equipment and building new hospitals.

She announced that the sugar tax on soft drinks would increase to account for inflation.

The levy could also be expanded, according to a Treasury policy paper.

A review will consider whether to lower the sugar content threshold at which the tax starts applying and potentially creating a third tax rate for drinks with more than, for instance, 10g sugar per 100ml.

It will also look at whether to apply the levy to milk-based and milk substitute drinks, which are currently exempt.

0 media items

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home

A city in England is looking at banning cyclists from pedestrian areas in the centre

City centre bike ban proposed to stop ‘anti-social’ cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians

David Goldstone in 2016

Labour's new 'Value for Money Tsar' to be paid £50,000 for working one day a week

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey.

LBC and Feargal Sharkey uncover pollution three times above 'excessive' levels in Britain's rivers

Jennifer Lopez speaks ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally

Jennifer Lopez launches scathing tirade against Trump after Puerto Rico labelled ‘floating pile of garbage’ at rally

Yulia Skripal was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

Doctor 'gobsmacked' after Yulia Skripal woke up after Novichok poisoning, inquiry hears

Children Screen Time Rockets

Online grooming crimes reach record levels in UK - with more than 7,000 offences recorded over last year

c

Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ crowned word of the year by Collins dictionary

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street

Deputy PM Angela Rayner accepted over £3,000 worth of free clothes from Lord Alli

Hundreds gathered in Dublin for a fake Halloween parade

Halloween chaos as hundreds flock to Dublin city centre for fake parade advertised online

Exclusive
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street.

As the dust settles on Rachel Reeves’ first Budget – all eyes are on farms and markets, writes Natasha Clark

Donald Trump is suing CBS

Donald Trump sues CBS for $10 billion

Around 8,000 North Korean soldiers have massed on Ukraine's border

Thousands of North Korean troops mass at Ukrainian border and will enter battle 'within days', US warns

Whigfield

Saturday Night singer Whigfield shares shock breast cancer treatment picture as she urges people to get checked

Wrexham, UK. 10th April 2023. Wrexham, UK. 10th Apr, 2023. Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham brewery dubbed 'oldest' in UK

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif was punished because she had a ‘jinn in her’, stepmother claimed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years.

Grandad, 61, jailed over far-right summer riots died from 'hanging' in prison cell, inquest hears
Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia

Desperate hunt for survivors as mobs and looters strike shops across Valencia after 'apocalyptic' floods
Private schools have slammed Labour's tax hike.

Private schools to sue over VAT raid on fees

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in full gowns during end of exams celebration

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in River Thames during end of exams celebration
Hayley Jones leaving Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in August

Prison worker admits having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots
Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital.

McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall
Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar
Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News