Chancellor Rachel Reeves considers raising alcohol duty in Budget - but drinks industry bosses say the move would be 'catastrophic'

21 September 2024, 13:56 | Updated: 21 September 2024, 13:58

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering raising alcohol duty
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering raising alcohol duty. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering increasing alcohol duties in next month's Budget.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She has not ruled out increasing tax on beer, wine and spirits because of efforts to fill what Labour has said is a £22 billion hole in public finances, The Telegraph reports.

However, the drinks industry has cautioned that the move would be counter-productive, leading to lower revenues and that it would have a "catastrophic" impact on pubs.

Meanwhile, there are fears the government is contemplating more "sin taxes" on unhealthy products, such as fast food, sugary treats, tobacco and vapes.

Pubs and drinks producers are worried that Ms Reeves will use warnings about the terrible state of public finances to give justification for a rise in alcohol duties.

On Friday, figures were released which revealed that consumer confidence had decreased to levels seen at the start of the year.

Read More: Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales

Read More: Two Hezbollah commanders among at least 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'

The Chancellor has repeatedly stated that she will need to make "difficult decisions" on tax when she delivers her first budget on Oct 30.

Forecasts indicate that putting up alcohol duty would raise an extra £800 million next year.

However, leading drinks industry figures have stated that in reality it would cause lower sales which would cost hundreds of millions in lost receipts.

Official figures indicate that last time alcohol duties were increased in 2023, tax takings fell by £1.3 billion.

The loss in revenues was only £100 million less than Ms Reeves has said will be raised by reducing the winter fuel allowance for pensioners.

Hospitality bosses and producers have stressed that another increase could have a similar impact, in deterring drinkers from restaurants and pubs.

Miles Beale, the chief executive of the Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA), said businesses were still reeling from the last increase in duties.

He told The Telegraph: “Last year’s damaging reforms to the alcohol excise duty system, including the largest single duty hike in almost 50 years, have hit businesses, consumers and the Government purse.“

"Prices have risen, sales are down and so is duty income by over £1.3 billion. 

"Increasing duty – which is the Government’s inherited policy – will serve only to reduce income to the Government further at a time it can least afford it.

”The WSTA is urging the Chancellor to announce a two-year freeze in duties, which it said would “keep prices stable while optimising government income”.

Alcohol duty is levied on all drinks that are more than 1.2 per cent ABV strength, either when they are imported into the UK, or at the point of production.

Every year it rises automatically in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation, unless the Chancellor decides to freeze it.

RPI is set to be 2 per cent next year, which would theoretically raise just under an extra £200 million.

However, forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility in March, which are the most recent publicly available, predict an extra £800 million.

Industry sources have said they indicate a possible increase in duties of more than 6 per cent, and have added that according to evidence from the last time duties were raised, under Rishi Sunak, another increase would cost money.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket

True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 31

A view of the former Al-Falah school after the strike

'22 killed including 13 children' in Israeli strike on Gaza, local officials say, as IDF says it took out Hamas fighters

Russia Ukraine War

Russian arms depot on fire after Ukraine launches more than 100 drones

Diane Abbott has claimed that Keir Starmer 'is in the pocket of millionaires'

Starmer 'is in pocket of millionaires', Diane Abbott claims amid row over Labour donations ahead of party conference

Lisa Nandy spoke to Matthew Wright on LBC this morning

'We will keep pensioners warm this winter', minister vows, despite winter fuel payment cut

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima,

Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Japan

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Rayne Beau lost 40% of his body weight during his missing two months, his owners said

Mystery as cat reunited with owners after 900-mile trek across the US, two months after going missing on camping trip

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua

Relief as pilot held prisoner for 19 months by rebels in remote Pacific region allowed to walk free

Rayne Beau looks out of the window of a camper van

Lost cat reunited with owners after amazing 900-mile journey across US

Exclusive
Matthew Wright has revealed his bizarre and intrusive encounter with Mohamed Al Fayed

Matthew Wright reveals bizarre time he met Mohamed Al Fayed, as nearly 200 women make sex assault claims

Exclusive
Around 190 women have come forward against Mohamed Al Fayed, a lawyer for alleged victims has said

Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Martin Jackson has been jailed

London shoplifter jailed after taking £14,000 of goods and committing nearly 100 offences

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes

Two Hezbollah commanders among at least 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'
A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday

Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales
Mohammed Al Fayed

Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'
South Carolina Execution

Inmate dies by lethal injection in South Carolina’s first execution in 13 years

Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, UN rights chief says

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by Rust involuntary manslaughter dismissal

Angela Rayner has committed to making "irreversible" changes to devolution laws

Angela Rayner vows to make 'irreversible' changes in 'devolution revolution' for northern England
Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Hezbollah confirms death of top military official in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit