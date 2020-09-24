Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches his 'Winter Economic Plan'

24 September 2020, 08:47

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch live as Chancellor Rishi Sunak sets out plans to protect jobs as part of a Winter Economy Plan after cancelling this year's Budget.

The Chancellor will address the Commons at 11:45 on Thursday after cancelling this year's Budget.

With the furlough work scheme due to finish at the end of October, he will announce measures aimed at protecting millions of jobs in sectors hit by the latest Government guidance on Covid-19.

The Chancellor initially announced his move via Twitter, with a graphic titled "Winter Economy Plan".

His initiative will include VAT cuts, loans for hard-hit businesses and wage subsidies, according to reports.

It could see the Government and firms share the cost of topping up wages for employees only able to work part-time due to the pandemic.

You can watch the whole announcement here from 11:45am.

