Chancellor rules out raising state pension age to 75 to fund Tories’ National Insurance ‘aspiration’

1 May 2024, 19:00

"This aspiration will have no impact whatsoever on the age people are able to claim the state pension," the Chancellor said
"This aspiration will have no impact whatsoever on the age people are able to claim the state pension," the Chancellor said. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

The Chancellor has ruled out raising the state pension to 75 to pay for the Prime Minister’s ambition to scrap National Insurance altogether.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC, Jeremy Hunt said: “I can rule it out. This aspiration will have no impact whatsoever on the age people are able to claim the state pension."

Rishi Sunak swerved the question at PMQs today.

'I can rule it out': Jeremy Hunt on a possible raised pension age

Sir Keir said at PMQs: “One of his peers, Lord Frost—yes, him again—does know [how he will solve the pension black hold problem]. He says that to solve the problem of the Tories’ spending plans, the state pension age should be raised to 75. Understandably, that will cause some alarm, so will the Prime Minister rule out forcing people to delay their retirement by years and years in order to fulfil his £46 billion black hole?”

Earlier Mr Sunak insisted the state pension would not be cut.

Read more: Women rounded up as first migrants bound for Rwanda held in raids, as protesters try to block vans carrying detainees

Read more: Heartbreaking pictures of Hainault sword victim, 14, dressed up as Spiderman as family mourns 'wonderful child'

The Prime Minister said Sir Keir Starmer should "stop scaremongering" after the Labour leader repeatedly pressed for details on how the move would be funded.

In the spring Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut in national insurance and outlined a "long-term ambition" to abolish it altogether.

Labour argues the policy would amount to £46 billion and "puts people's retirement at risk".

Elsewhere at PMQs, Sir Keir also welcomed Tory defector Dr Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), who quit in anger over the Government's handling of the NHS, to the Opposition benches.

Speaking with an eye on Thursday's elections, Sir Keir said: "After nearly two decades as a Tory politician, and an NHS doctor, he's concluded that if you care about the future of our country and our NHS that it's time for change. It's time for this changed Labour Party."

He added: "When a lifelong Tory and doctor says that the only cure for the NHS is a Labour Government isn't the time the Prime Minister admits he has utterly failed?"

Mr Sunak replied: "I'm glad to actually see (Dr Poulter). That's because he recently pointed out that residents of his local Labour council are and I quote in his words, charged much more in council tax but in return receive lower quality services.

"He's been wrong about some things recently but on that point, he's absolutely right and this week, people everywhere should vote Conservative."

After Sir Keir switched attention to national insurance contributions and pensioners, Mr Sunak noted the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said the link between national insurance and public services funding is "illusory" before he joked: "Just like Labour's economic plans.

"But it's crystal clear, there's one policy that's going to give tax cuts for working Britain and it's the Conservative Party."

But Sir Keir asked: "Has he found the money to fund his £46 billion promise to abolish national insurance?

"Whenever he's asked about the date of the election or people's pensions, he acts as if answering straight forward questions is somehow beneath him.

"But pensioners and those who are planning their retirement deserve better than his contempt for their questions, because if £46 billion was cut from its funding, the value of the state pension would almost half."

He added: "So I don't apologise for asking on their behalf again, whether he will finally rule out cutting their state pension to fulfil the enormous blackhole in his spending plans."

Mr Sunak replied: "Of course we can rule that out, and (Sir Keir) should stop scaremongering, because it's thanks to the triple lock that we've increased pensions by £3,700 since 2010 and they will rise in each and every year of the next Parliament.

"But it's Labour that always hits pensioners hard, it is his mentors Blair and Brown that broke their promises, raised pension taxes by £118 billion and delivered an insulting 75p rise in the state pension."

Sir Keir questioned if Mr Sunak would rule out forcing people to delay their retirement to help fund the pledge, with Conservative peer Lord Frost previously suggesting the state pension age should be raised to 75.

Mr Sunak replied: "I've answered this multiple times to (Sir Keir), I'm happy to say it again. This is the party that has delivered and protected the triple lock.

"But I know, ultimately he is not worried about any of this because we all remember that he's got his very own personal pension plan. I think we all remember it, indeed it comes with its very own special law.

"It was called the pension increase scheme for Keir Starmer QC, it's literally one law for him and another one for everyone else."

Sir Keir also asked if Mr Sunak would remove the winter fuel allowance from pensioners, with the Prime Minister saying there had been an increase in support last winter before he criticised remarks about pensioners made by a Labour tax adviser.

In his concluding remarks, Sir Keir said: "Is it any wonder that his MPs are following Tory voters in queuing up to dump his party.

"Even the mayors that he's apparently pinning his political survival on don't want to be seen anywhere near him because until he starts setting out how he's paying for his fantasy economics, he's got a completely unfunded £46 billion promise that puts people's retirement at risk.

"How does it feel to be one day out from elections with the message 'Vote Tory, risk your pension'?"

Mr Sunak replied: "Tomorrow voters will have a choice and it'll be a choice between mayors like Andy Street and Ben Houchen who are delivering, or mayors like Sadiq Khan who just simply virtue-signal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein appears in court after New York rape conviction overturned

Shooter Wisconsin School

Authorities in Wisconsin say gunman ‘neutralised’ outside school

The Co-op Live arena has postponed what was supposed to be its opening concert

Manchester's £365 million Co-op Live venue cancels another gig minutes before start due to 'technical issue'

Norway Knife Attack

Man stabbed in knife attack in central Oslo

Israel Palestinians

Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

US Global Finance

New US sanctions on Russia target weapons development

The Labour MP said it is a "relief" Starmer has changed his view

Rosie Duffield wants apology after Keir Starmer U-turns on view in gender row

The group fled the gastropub after their bank card declined and even took their unfinished beverages with them.

Restaurant shares CCTV of suspected ‘dine-and-dashers’ accused of walking out on £240 bill

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack in Hainault yesterday

Heartbreaking pictures of Hainault sword victim, 14, dressed up as Spiderman as family mourns 'wonderful child'

Disney World-Bush Paintings

George W Bush’s portraits of veterans heading to Disney World

New York City police enter an upper floor of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian police deploy tear gas to disperse ‘Russian law’ protests

x

Humza Yousaf survives no-confidence vote as 'chaotic' SNP dodges Holyrood election but face leadership choice

A May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia

May Day rallies across Asia and Europe call for improved workers’ rights

Women are among those rounded up as the first migrants bound for Rwanda were held in raids

Women rounded up as first migrants bound for Rwanda held in raids, as protesters try to block vans carrying detainees

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giving written reasons for his decision on Wednesday, Judge Briggs said it would be "perverse" not to lift the suspension.

Boris Becker no longer bankrupt after High Court Ruling as tennis star has done 'all that he reasonably could do'
Trump Media Lawsuit

Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone

US newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

Police have raided Columbia University

Police make 300 arrests at Columbia university Gaza protest after activists barricade themselves inside
The Scotland Yard investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been awarded up to £192,000 extra funding.

Madeleine McCann investigation to receive up to £192,000 extra funding, Home Office confirms
Officials in high-vis jackets remove the 'tent city' of asylum seekers in Dublin

Dublin migrant 'tent city' destroyed and 200 asylum seekers taken away as Irish anger grows over Rwanda scheme
Prescriptions are free in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Major change to NHS prescriptions from today - as experts call it a 'dark day' for patients
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Blinken tells Israeli leaders ‘the time is now’ for ceasefire in Gaza

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack

Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Sara Alhashimi

Father of girl, 7, who died in migrant boat crossing Channel recalls heartbreaking moment she was crushed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit