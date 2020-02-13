Sajid Javid resigns with Rishi Sunak replacing him as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has resigned amid a row with Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid has resigned, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes changes to his top team.

His departure from one of the top positions in Boris Johnson's government appears to have taken the Prime Minister by surprise.

Labour has said the resignation means Dominic Cummings has "won the battle" to take control of the Treasury.

Mr Javid reportedly resigned because the PM insisted that he fire his special advisers, and replace them with officials chosen by Number 10.

A source close to the former Chancellor said: "He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer," a source close to Mr Javid said.

"The Prime Minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team.

"The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Chancellor Sajid Javid resigns in shock move

New MP to Chancellor of the Exchequer in 4.5 years. Quite a rise for Rishi Sunak. — Benjamin Kentish (@BenKentish) February 13, 2020

Rishi Sunak, the former chief secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed chancellor to replace Sajid Javid.

And there will be a joint pool of advisers serving No 10 and No 11.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was notified of former Chancellor Sajid Javid's departure by an MP raising the matter in the chamber.

During business questions, Labour's Jeff Smith (Withington, Manchester) said: "Can we have a statement on the surprising news that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has been sacked?"

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: "The honourable gentleman is ahead of me on the news cycle."

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell MP said: “This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

“Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor.”

The PM is carrying out a reshuffle of his top team - and has so far sacked Andrea Leadom, Julian Smith, Geoffrey Cox and Theresa Villiers.

The move comes months after Sonia Khan, a Treasury media adviser to Mr Javid, was fired by the PM's top advisor Dominic Cummings.