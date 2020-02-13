Sajid Javid resigns with Rishi Sunak replacing him as Chancellor

13 February 2020, 12:03 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 12:57

Sajid Javid has resigned amid a row with Boris Johnson
Sajid Javid has resigned amid a row with Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid has resigned, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes changes to his top team.

His departure from one of the top positions in Boris Johnson's government appears to have taken the Prime Minister by surprise.

Labour has said the resignation means Dominic Cummings has "won the battle" to take control of the Treasury.

Mr Javid reportedly resigned because the PM insisted that he fire his special advisers, and replace them with officials chosen by Number 10.

A source close to the former Chancellor said: "He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer," a source close to Mr Javid said.

"The Prime Minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team.

"The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Chancellor Sajid Javid resigns in shock move

Rishi Sunak, the former chief secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed chancellor to replace Sajid Javid.

And there will be a joint pool of advisers serving No 10 and No 11.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was notified of former Chancellor Sajid Javid's departure by an MP raising the matter in the chamber.

During business questions, Labour's Jeff Smith (Withington, Manchester) said: "Can we have a statement on the surprising news that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has been sacked?"

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: "The honourable gentleman is ahead of me on the news cycle."

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell MP said: “This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

“Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor.”

The PM is carrying out a reshuffle of his top team - and has so far sacked Andrea Leadom, Julian Smith, Geoffrey Cox and Theresa Villiers.

The move comes months after Sonia Khan, a Treasury media adviser to Mr Javid, was fired by the PM's top advisor Dominic Cummings.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: London COVID-19 patient took Uber to A&E

Lyra McKee: Scuffles as suspect appears in court over journalist's death

Review at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust over 'preventable baby deaths'

Coronavirus outbreak: Why the number of COVID-19 cases has suddenly shot up

Warmest winter in 120 years turns French ski resort into ghost town

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year
Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important