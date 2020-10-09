Chancellor to unveil next stage of the Job Support Scheme

9 October 2020, 08:14 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 09:32

The hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit by lockdown
The hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit by lockdown. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today

Businesses in the north of England are facing the prospect of further stricter lockdown measures next week amid a growing backlash against the plans, which have not yet been announced.

Areas experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases may have pubs and restaurants closed among measures to combat the spread.

It is reported the new measures will include a new furlough scheme which will pay two thirds of the wages of people who cannot work because of local lockdown restrictions.

Read more: plans for 'three-tier' lockdown in the north of England

A Treasury spokeswoman said this morning: "The Chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months."

It comes as Mr Sunak faced renewed pressure to extend the furlough scheme as pubs and restaurants in coronavirus hotspots look set to face new restrictions.

Read more: economy grew by 2.1% in August

The Liberal Democrats urged Mr Sunak to guarantee that the Government will help to pay the wages of employees who cannot work before any new shutdowns are mandated.

In a letter to the Chancellor, the party's treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine said the "fundamental premise for ending the furlough scheme no longer holds".

She wrote: "We are now in the midst of a second coronavirus wave with reports that businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry, could be ordered to shut within days.

"The first Government-imposed lockdown was followed by the Job Retention Scheme. Now that Government is about to bring back business shutdowns, it must retain the furlough scheme.

"(Mr Sunak's) Winter Economy Plan ruled out an extension to furlough with the argument that 'as the economy reopens it is fundamentally wrong to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough'.

"But it is now perfectly clear that the economy is not reopening - it is facing new Government-mandated closures."

Ms Jardine continued: "When Government orders businesses to close, it should be good practice to support the livelihoods of their employees - and ensure that businesses remain viable until restrictions are lifted.

"I urge you to commit to the extension of the Job Retention Scheme to support the jobs and businesses that will not be allowed to operate. It is essential that this guarantee is given before new shut-downs are mandated."

The Government's furlough scheme - which supported millions of workers during the height of the pandemic - will end at the end of October.

It will be replaced by a less generous Jobs Support Scheme, which will see the Government pay up to 22% of wages for workers who come back part-time from November 1.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window

Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew
Nobel medal

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

Scotland faces new hospitality rules from 6pm tonight

Scotland lockdown in chaos over definition of cafes

Donald Trump

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)

India’s coronavirus figures still rising but at a slower pace
Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi brings bill aiming to remove Trump from executive duties

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?
Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?
Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"
Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation
'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London