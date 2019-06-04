Change UK Splits Up: Six MPs Leave Independent Group

4 June 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 16:51

Heidi Allen at the launch of Change UK's election campaign
Heidi Allen at the launch of Change UK's election campaign. Picture: Getty

Six of the 11 MPs in Change UK have split from the group after failing to elect a single MEP in the European elections.

Former Conservative MP Anna Soubry has been announced as the party's new leader, as Heidi Allen, Chuka Umunna, Sarah Wollaston, Angela Smith, Luciana Berger and Gavin Shuker left the group.

The six said they would be "returning to supporting each other as an independent grouping of MPs".

The Independent Group formed when members from both the Labour Party and Conservatives quit over the handling of anti-Semitism and Brexit policy in February.

It then became an official political party in April, and ran in the European Elections where it failed to elect a candidate to the European Parliament.

In a statement, the group said they are "immensely proud" of Change UK candidates and supporters who helped the group make the "unequivocal case for Remain" in the EU elections.

"To all the newly elected MEPs who stood on an unambiguous manifesto to remain, we offer our congratulations and support as we continue fighting together for the UK to remain in the European Union.

"We believe that our priority right now must be to provide collegiate leadership to bring people together in the national interest.

"We know the landscape will continue to shift within the political environment and have concluded that by returning to sit as independents, we will be best placed to work cross party and respond flexibly."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Britain's Johanna Konta reaches semi-finals of French Open

London Bridge inquests: Attacker's relative's warning was not passed to investigators

Australia shooting: Suspect in custody after four people killed at Darwin motel

Six Change UK MPs quit party months after its creation

China issues US travel alert over 'interrogations and harassment'

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip

Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full