Channel 4 to be privatised by government after 40 years in public ownership

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Government has said it will proceed with plans to privatise Channel 4, bringing an end to 40 years of public ownership, the broadcaster said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said it was "disappointed" with the decision but would "continue to engage" with the Government on the process to "ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain's creative ecology and national life".

The statement said: "With over 60,000 submissions to the Government's public consultation, it is disappointing that today's announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.

"Channel 4 has engaged in good faith with the Government throughout the consultation process, demonstrating how it can continue to commission much-loved programmes from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public."

The spokesperson said the the channel had recently provided the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), helmed by Nadine Dorries, with "a real alternative to privatisation that would safeguard its future financial stability, allowing it to do significantly more for the British public, the creative industries and the economy, particularly outside London".

The decision has met with fury by Labour MPs, with Chris Bryant posting on Twitter that the sale "would be economically illiterate, culturally devastating and a hammer blow to the independent production industry.

"Selling it saves no taxpayer money, it harms creative diversity and undermines a great British export. It's vandalism."

Stella Creasy wrote: "Its OUR media but THEY will sell it off probably to a foreign owner before WE can stop them unless you tell YOUR MP to join US voting to keep it..."

Writer and director Armando Iannucci added: "They asked for 'a debate'; 90% of submissions in that debate said it was a bad idea. But still they go ahead. Why do they want to make the UK's great TV industry worse? Why? It makes no business, economic or even patriotic sense."

In an internal email to staff, seen by the PA news agency, Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said her priority was to "look after all of you and the wonderful Channel 4 spirit".

She said: "In our engagement with Government during its extended period of reflection, we have proposed a vision for the next 40 years which we are confident would allow us to build on the successes of the first 40.

"That vision was rooted in continued public ownership, and was built upon the huge amount of public value this model has delivered to date and the opportunity to deliver so much more in the future.

"But ultimately the ownership of C4 is for government to propose and Parliament to decide.

"Our job is to deliver what Parliament tasks us to do, and if or when that changes, then I am confident that this incredible organisation will respond with the relentless energy it has always displayed in pursuit of its goals and the remit."

She said that it "could take 18 months or more for the required legislation to go through the House of Commons and then Lords", adding: "During that time, we'll continue to work with DCMS and government, and with our supporters across the industry to make the arguments to ensure that Channel 4 can continue to deliver its remit."

