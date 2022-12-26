Ninety people cross Channel on two small boats on Christmas Day before being taken to Dover processing centre

26 December 2022, 13:10

Channel migrants are pictured during a previous rescue effort
Channel migrants are pictured during a previous rescue effort. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Ninety migrants crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Defence said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They are now being housed in the Home Office's Western Jet Foil processing centre in Dover.

More than 45,000 people have now crossed the Channel this year.

In 2021, 28,500 made the dangerous journey from northern France to England.

Earlier this month four people died and 39 were injured when an inflatable boat capsized in the Channel.

Read more:

Read more:

Migrants push an inflatable boat towards water in northern France in August
Migrants push an inflatable boat towards water in northern France in August. Picture: Getty

More than 43 were rescued from the stricken craft after the UK coast guard, the French Navy and an air ambulance raced to the site in the middle of the Channel.

Home secretary Suella Braverman told the Commons that the tragedy highlighted the urgent need to "break the stranglehold of the criminal gangs who trade in human misery" by ferrying people to Dover in overcrowded dinghies.

The government has since announced 700 new staff to monitor the arrival of small boats across the waterway.

Inflatable boats used by migrants to cross the Channel are pictured at a Home Office storage facility
Inflatable boats used by migrants to cross the Channel are pictured at a Home Office storage facility. Picture: Getty

It recently won a key legal challenge against its plan to send undocumented immigrants to Rwanda for processing.

A new agreement with Albania will also see Border Force officials posted in the country.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Nobody should put their lives at risk by taking dangerous and illegal journeys.

"We will go further to tackle the gangs driving this, using every tool at our disposal to deter illegal migration and disrupt the business model of people smugglers."

Forensics officers are pictured at Dover after the tragedy on December 14
Forensics officers are pictured at Dover after the tragedy on December 14. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Apple is facing further manufacturing delays for the new iPhone amid rocketing Covid-19 cases in China, with experts warning of months of disruption.

Apple faces further iPhone manufacturing delays amid mass Covid outbreak in China

Kathleen McGinness died on Christmas Day

Tenth person injured in Jersey flats explosion dies of her wounds

Keir Starmer has vowed a new crackdown

Labour vows to strengthen Hunting Act to close 'loophole' that allows illegal killing of foxes

A resident shovels snow off around a car at a parking lot in Kitami city Hokkaido prefecture, northern Japan, on Dec. 24 2022

Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 people dead and dozens injured

Eric Pickles

Ministers who break lobbying rules could be fined £30,000 in bid to strengthen 'toothless' regulations

Mourners carry the body of Rabbi Haim Drukman during his funeral

Haim Drukman, leader of Israeli settler movement, dies aged 90

Children should be banned from using phones in their bedrooms stop them seeing 'seriously dark' online content at night, Britain’s Children’s Commissioner has warned.

Parents should impose phone curfew to protect children, kids tsar warns

Rooney was set to marry next year

Arrest made after Irish UN peacekeeper who was set to marry is killed in Lebanon

A Mekong River dolphin

Deaths of three endangered dolphins in Cambodia spark alarm

The government will soon stop publishing the data

Government will stop publishing Covid infections data as we're now 'living with' the disease

A suspected North Korean drone on display at South Korea's Defence Ministry in 2017

South Korea fires warning shots after North’s drones cross border

A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command centre in the Donetsk region

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccination

China paying over-60s to have Covid jab but many fear side-effects

Brits are expected to spend £1 billion less this Boxing Day

'Dire' Boxing Day sales ahead as Brits set to spend £1 billion less than last year

Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar sequel sails to second week at top of box office in North America

In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defence, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location

China sends 71 warplanes and seven ships towards Taiwan in 24 hours

Latest News

See more Latest News

Winter Weather New York

Freezing monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Afghanistan

NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban rulers ban women

France Shooting Protest

Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants, prosecutors say

King Charles paid tribute to his "beloved" mother the Queen

King Charles uses first Christmas Day speech to pay tribute to people 'trying to keep their families warm'
Christmas

In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

The royal family have been to church

King Charles and the royal family greet crowds at Sandringham Christmas Day church service

South Africa Truck Explosion

Death toll rises after South Africa tanker lorry explosion

Vatican Pope Christmas

Pope uses Christmas message to lament ‘icy winds of war buffeting humanity’

Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y

At least 18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across US

The dog (not pictured) is believed to have started the fire

Dog started house fire by jumping on hairdryer, firefighters claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr 22/12/22

Best of 2022: 'The politics this year has been great', says comedian Matt Forde

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

harry meghan

Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!

Sangita best of

Best of 2022: Sangita Myska's top moments of standing up to injustice

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'
shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time
Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'
12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit