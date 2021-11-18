Raab confirms and 'makes no apology' for Govt plans to send migrants abroad for processing

18 November 2021, 06:29 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 08:26

Dominic Raab has told Nick Ferrari the Government 'makes no apology' for plans to sent migrants abroad for processing
Dominic Raab has told Nick Ferrari the Government 'makes no apology' for plans to sent migrants abroad for processing. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Daisy Stephens

Dominic Raab has confirmed the Government is hoping to secure an agreement to fly migrants arriving on Britain's beaches to other countries, in order to ease the UK's migrant crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Deputy Prime Minister said the Government needed to reduce the "pull factor" of the UK to reduce the migrant "flow" to Britain's shores.

"The extent that we get this flow over to the UK, we need to reduce the pull factor and we will work with all of our partners - so it's not just one country, we've looked at the Australian experience, we've been talking with the Danes about this who have been looking the same way," said Mr Raab.

"And we want to make sure that the processing - if it's possible, and that will depend on the goodwill and the cooperation with partners - can be done elsewhere.

"And we make no apology for at least trying to look at that."

"So it is on?" Clarified Nick.

"We might be sending these folk for processing in Albania, Rwanda and other parts of the globe?"

Mr Raab said: "Let me avoid talking about individual countries, but just to say with international partners this is something that we are probing because we want to test the idea because we will do everything we can to resolve this problem."

The plans will mean migrants arriving in Britain on small boats would be flown to the other countries, reportedly within seven days of arriving on Britain's shores - and it will cost £100,000 per migrant, according to The Times, although Mr Raab said he 'did not recognise' that figure.

They would then remain in that country while they are processed, with the idea being that a long wait there would act as a deterrent for migrants considering making the dangerous Channel crossing.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Migrants making these dangerous crossings are putting their lives at risk and it is vital we do everything we can to prevent them and break the business model of the criminal gangs exploiting people.

"People should claim asylum in the first safe country they arrive in, and as part of our response it is important we have a maritime deterrent in the channel and work with international partners to put an end to these dangerous journeys."

The spokesperson added that it was "right" to keep all options open for consideration, and added they were continuously testing "safe and legal" strategies for stopping small boats.

The UK is in the grips of a worsening migrant crisis, with record-breaking numbers of people having made the crossing from France this year.

More than 23,500 people have reached the UK on small boats this year, surpassing 2020's figure of 8,417 months ago.

A total of 1,185 migrants reached the UK in small boats last Thursday alone - a new daily record.

Read more: Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day

Read more: British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean

It is feared that more attempted the crossing but were lost at sea after two kayaks were found adrift off the coast of Calais.

It led the Home Office to say the British public "have had enough", calling the figures "unacceptable".

"The number of illegal migrants we have seen departing from France today is unacceptable," said a Home Office spokesperson.

"The British public have had enough of seeing people die in the Channel while ruthless criminal gangs profit from their misery and our New Plan for Immigration will fix the broken system which encourages migrants to make this lethal journey."

The Government have long-grappled with the most effective way of tackling the migrant crisis.

Two years ago, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised that by spring 2020 Channel crossings would be "infrequent", and in August last year made an additional promise to "make this route unviable".

Read more: Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021

Read more: Migrant dies in English channel as number of crossings hits record number

Since then the Government has agreed to pay France millions of pounds to increase security on its northern coast.

But despite this, the number of migrants reaching UK shoes has continued to increase.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lorna Slater announced that the long-awaited bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) was being delayed.

'Embarrassing': Row deepens between Greenpeace and Scottish Greens over bottle scheme

Exclusive
Gina Czarnecki has described what it has been like living on a street that has been locked down by Counter Terror Police

‘A murderer was living across the road’: Neighbour of Liverpool bomber speaks out

Ben Wallace and his counterpart in Ukraine said 'our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation'.

UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

The MP is under pressure for her comments on conversion therapy for children suffering from gender dysphoria

Calls for SNP's Joanna Cherry to be expelled after conversion therapy comments

The government has changed the rules on social care cap

Government's 'sneaky' changes on social care costs will 'hit poorest pensioners hardest'

Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment

Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

The Government's amendment on standards has been approved

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016

PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur

Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'

Boris Johnson admitted the 'total mistake' over the sleaze scandal.

Boris Johnson: Owen Paterson did break rules and I made a 'total mistake'

Mendy appeared in court facing two extra rape charges

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court facing two further rape charges

A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean.

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean

AC Jukes warned the public to be vigilant now lockdown is over and the Christmas festivities have started

Britain's top terror cop issues Christmas warning over 'lone wolf' attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Ferrari grilled Tony Bowry, the former Cultural Diversity Officer at the Yorkshire Cricket Board between 1996 and 2011 when Azeem played for the club.

'You were the cultural diversity officer, why didn't you blow the whistle?'
The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday
Lindsay Hoyle lost his cool with Boris Johnson during PMQs

Speaker scolds Boris Johnson for breaking rules during fiery PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer branded the PM a "coward" during PMQs.

Starmer brands Johnson a 'coward' for not apologising for Paterson sleaze scandal
The nine activists were jailed for between three and six months each

Grant Shapps vows to continue crackdown on eco activists after nine jailed
Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze
Insulate Britain have blocked major roads across the country for two months

Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests
Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been jailed.

Eco mob behind bars: Judge jails protesters for M25 travel chaos
The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say
Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch over sleaze?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police