Chaos at Pakistan-Afghanistan border as Afghans rush to to flee Taliban

26 August 2021, 08:53

Thousands of Afghans have fled to the country's borders in recent days as they flee Taliban rule.
Thousands of Afghans have fled to the country's borders in recent days as they flee Taliban rule. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Huge crowds of Afghans desperate to flee the country are massing at the border between Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

Videos have emerged on social media of the hectic situation at the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Thousands of Afghan citizens appear to have gathered there desperate to be allowed to leave Taliban rule after being told to seek other routes out of the country.

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace suggested yesterday that Afghans who are eligible to claim asylum in the UK and wish to travel to Britain should travel to a third country rather than try and board a flight at Kabul airport.

The UK has pledged to resettle up to 20,000 Afghan refugees. However, many Afghans are too fearful for wait, leading to rising desperation and crushes at the country's borders.

Huge numbers of people are trying to cross the border in scorching temperatures, which are being described as "worse" than those at Kabul airport.

The Spin Boldak border crossing is particularly badly affected. There are no allied forces assisting at border checkpoints, leaving Pakistan forces to cope with an endless stream of people arriving.

This comes as the deadline to end evacuation flights, 31 August, approaches. Flights have been disrupted after British officials advised people to stay away from the airport due to the "high threat" of a "severe" and "imminent" attack.

The airport is thought to be under threat from a suicide bomb by terror group Isis-K. The Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, told LBC that the attack could occur "within hours".

Read more: Afghanistan: 'High threat' of Isis-K terror attack as evacuation deadline draws near

Read more: Former Marine Pen Farthing blocked by Taliban from leaving Afghanistan with animals

On Wednesday night the Foreign Office warned people not to travel to the airport, saying: "There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice."

The FCDO's updated advice said there had been allegations "of people being mistreated on their way to Kabul International Airport", and that travelling by road is was "extremely dangerous".

Defence Secretary Mr Wallace is reported to have told MPs: "I recommend that they try and make it to the border … because it is higher profile going to the airport – that is where the Taliban will be focusing their efforts at the moment." 

He did not seem to be referring to those who have been instructed to travel to the airport by allied forces however, such as British nationals.

Since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, around 80,000 people have been airlifted from the capital by allied forces. 11,474 have already been evacuated from the city with the help of British forces, the government has confirmed.

There have been calls from the UK government to the US to extend their deadline to withdraw their 5,800 troops from the country. However, the Taliban have warned that they have no plans to abide with an extension.

Read more: 'That's bollocks': Defence Secretary dismisses claims ex-Marine has been 'abandoned'

A Taliban spokesman told CNN yesterday: "The road, which goes to the airport, is blocked. Afghans cannot take that road to go to the airport, but foreign nationals are allowed to take that road to the airport.

"We are not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore and we are not happy with it either."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheep form the shape of a heart in a field in Guyra, northern New South Wales, Australia

Australian farmer mourns beloved aunt by arranging sheep in shape of a heart
A Marine walks with a family during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan

European nations issue stark warnings as Kabul evacuation deadline looms
A Boeing 707 aircraft has been converted to a cafe, in Wadi Al-Badhan, just outside the West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted plane in West Bank

Armed forces minister James Heappey said an attack could come this morning

Minister warns of possible Isis-K attack at Kabul airport within 'hours'
Nomura warned the judge that he would regret his decision.

Japanese Yakuza crime boss delivers chilling threat to judge after being sentenced to death
Pen Farthing has tweeted that he is being kept from boarding his chartered plane

Former Marine Pen Farthing blocked by Taliban from leaving Afghanistan with animals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'
The former national security adviser was speaking to LBC

Taliban is 'trying to act a little bit differently', ex National Security Adviser says
Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London