'Women don't owe you s***': US pop-star Chappell Roan calls out 'predatory' fans in brutal Instagram post

US breakout pop-star Chappell Roan has slammed a section of her fans for "predatory behaviour" towards her - admitting she feels "scared and tired" after her meteoric rise to fame. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

US breakout pop-star Chappell Roan has slammed a section of her fans for "predatory behaviour" towards her - admitting she feels "scared and tired" after her meteoric rise to fame.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer has said in a lengthy Instagram post that she wants "draw lines and set boundaries" with her fanbase due to harassment.

TikTok phenomenon Roan, 26, wrote on the social media site: "For the past 10 years I've been going non-stop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time.

"I've been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you shit.

"I chose this career path because I love music and art and honouring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Roan's career took off last year after the release of her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, which catapulted to number one in the UK chart earlier in the month.

She continued: "When I'm on stage, when I'm performing, when I'm in drag, when I'm at a work event, when I'm doing press... I am at work.

"Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out. I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out - just because they're expressing admiration.

"Women do not owe you a reason why they don't want to be touched or talked to."

The Red Wine Supernova singer clarified she still feels "gratitude and love" for her community and the message has nothing to with "people who respect my boundaries".

"I am specifically talking about predatory behaviour (disguised as 'superfan' behaviour) that has become normalised because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past", she said.

"Please do not assume you know a lot about someone's life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online."

Addressing those who question why she chose a career which would put her in the public eye, she added: "Understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed."

She compared the situation to those who blame women for being harassed because of what they are wearing, saying: "It is the harasser's duty to be a decent person, leave her alone, and respect that she can wear whatever she wants and still deserve peace in this world."

Explaining why she was posting the statement, the Hot To Go! singer said she wants to "love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theatre, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do" without being harassed.

She added: "Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please top assuming things about me. There is always more to the story.

"I am scared and tired. And please - don't call me Kayleigh. I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

She ended her statement saying she saves part of herself for her "project" and another that is "just for me" and she hopes for that not to be take away, adding: "I appreciate your understanding and support."

Roan turned off the comments on the post, saying her statement was not a "group conversation" and that she was "not afraid of the consequences for demanding respect".

The singer's post comes after she spoke her about right to say no to "creepy behaviour" she has been received in a series of TikTok videos earlier this week.