Charing Cross station reopens after evacuation following 'suspicious package' report

Charing Cross station has been evacuated over reports of a suspicious package. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

London's Charing Cross station has reopened after being temporarily evacuated following police reports of a "suspicious package" at a nearby commercial property.

Police said they were responding to an incident at a property in Villiers Street, central London.

Several buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure and some surrounding roads were closed.

Specialist officers assessed the item on Monday afternoon and confirmed it was not suspicious.

MPS Westminster wrote on Twitter: "Cordons are being lifted although Villiers Street will remain closed for the time being. Charing Cross railway station has re-opened."

#UPDATE | Specialist officers have assessed the item and confirmed it was not suspicious. Cordons are being lifted although Villiers Street will remain closed for the time being. Charing Cross railway station has re-opened. Thank you for your patience.https://t.co/kKDfTSspYu — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 3, 2021

Earlier, the force said: "Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious package at a commercial property in Villiers Street, WC2.

"A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and roads in the area are closed."

Southeastern train company said: "Because of emergency services dealing with an incident, Charing Cross station is being evacuated.

"There will be no services to/from Charing Cross until further notice. Some services will be diverted to other London terminals."

#UPDATE | Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious package at a commercial property in Villiers Street, WC2. A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and roads in the area are closed. Follow @MPSWestminster for updates. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 3, 2021

It later added that the underground station at Charing Cross had also been evacuated.

"We have now been advised that the underground station at #LondonCharingCross is also being evacuated, and trains will not stop there," the railway company posted on Twitter.

"Villiers Street and part of Embankment underground station has now also been closed due to the incident at #LondonCharingCross. Services continue to be diverted into Cannon Street or terminated at London Bridge."

However, after the station reopened, the firm said: "We have been advised that #LondonCharingCross has reopened, and trains will start running to/from the station very shortly."