Charing Cross station reopens after evacuation following 'suspicious package' report

3 May 2021, 17:26 | Updated: 3 May 2021, 17:49

Charing Cross station has been evacuated over reports of a suspicious package
Charing Cross station has been evacuated over reports of a suspicious package. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

London's Charing Cross station has reopened after being temporarily evacuated following police reports of a "suspicious package" at a nearby commercial property.

Police said they were responding to an incident at a property in Villiers Street, central London.

Several buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure and some surrounding roads were closed.

Specialist officers assessed the item on Monday afternoon and confirmed it was not suspicious.

MPS Westminster wrote on Twitter: "Cordons are being lifted although Villiers Street will remain closed for the time being. Charing Cross railway station has re-opened."

Earlier, the force said: "Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious package at a commercial property in Villiers Street, WC2.

"A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and roads in the area are closed."

Southeastern train company said: "Because of emergency services dealing with an incident, Charing Cross station is being evacuated.

"There will be no services to/from Charing Cross until further notice. Some services will be diverted to other London terminals."

It later added that the underground station at Charing Cross had also been evacuated.

"We have now been advised that the underground station at #LondonCharingCross is also being evacuated, and trains will not stop there," the railway company posted on Twitter.

"Villiers Street and part of Embankment underground station has now also been closed due to the incident at #LondonCharingCross. Services continue to be diverted into Cannon Street or terminated at London Bridge."

However, after the station reopened, the firm said: "We have been advised that #LondonCharingCross has reopened, and trains will start running to/from the station very shortly."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has been arrested following clashes with the police outside Old Trafford on Sunday

Man, 28, arrested after police officers injured at Manchester United protest
Premier League clubs who breach the new Owners' Charter will face sanctions

Premier League clubs must sign Owners' Charter after European Super League saga
Boris Johnson has previously faced criticism for his handling of discussions with Iran over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

PM insists government doing 'everything we can' to help Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish

Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Osaka headline autumn Met Gala

Summer holidays could be back on the cards as the EU considers easing travel restrictions

EU considers relaxing travel bans in summer but UK remains a 'question mark'
Ministers have hailed the "super humans" in the NHS who have helped deliver over 50 million Covid vaccine doses.

UK hits 50 million Covid vaccines doses as ministers hail 'super human' NHS

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football
David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment
Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims

Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims
Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London