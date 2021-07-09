Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in No10 garden

9 July 2021, 20:56

Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden
Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An 11-year-old who has been raising awareness for vulnerable children by camping outside for more than a year has met Boris Johnson, after pitching his tent in the garden of Number 10.

Max Woosey, from Braunton in Devon, pitched up in the garden of Downing Street as part of the "Boycott Your Bed" campaign for Action for Children, where he was joined by the Prime Minister and his dog Dilyn, who took an immediate shine to the tent.

"It's so exciting to visit Number 10 and meet the Prime Minister,” said Max.

"Although I can't see myself ever sleeping in an actual bed again, I didn't expect my adventure to bring me to one of the most famous addresses in the world.

"I hope my camping efforts will inspire children and families across the country to support Boycott Your Bed."

Max has been camping outside for more than a year to raise awareness of vulnerable children
Max has been camping outside for more than a year to raise awareness of vulnerable children. Picture: Alamy

Max started his adventure on 28 March last year, camping in his garden to raise money for a hospice that looked after a family friend, Rick Abbott.

Despite having spent more than 400 nights under the stars and raising more than £500,000 in that time, he is not done yet, and wants others to join him for a national sleepout on Friday night.

The event will be virtual, connecting everyone who registered for the challenge, with star turns from Angela Rippon and Jessica Hynes among others.

Following Friday's meeting, Mr Johnson said: "Today I met Max who has done an absolutely stellar job of raising money for some very worthy causes by sleeping outside for over a year now.

"Max has inspired young people all over the country and I support his efforts today to raise money for the children who need it most."

