Charity worker denies murder of top chef killed following attack near Notting Hill Carnival

Head chef of luxury restaurant died following the Notting Hill Carnival attack. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a top chef who died after being attacked near Notting Hill Carnival.

Omar Wilson, 31, a charity worker, allegedly punched 41-year-old chef Mussie Imnetu multiple times in the head outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway, west London, on August 26.

Mr Imnetu, a Swedish national, had previously worked under celebrated chefs Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, was found unconscious with serious head injuries at around 11.22pm on the Monday.

The chef had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef, the Metropolitan Police said at the time.

The victim received immediate medical attention, however, after being taken to hospital he died on August 30.

Wilson was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm but the charge was changed to murder following Mr Imnetu's death.

The defendant, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Monday and denied murdering the chef.

Mussie Imnetu. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on August 26, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu worked under celebrity chefs Ramsay and Wareing, as well as Alain Ducasse.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with carnival attendees, at about 10.30pm.

Following appeals by the Met to identify the chef's family, a later update confirmed they had been identified and were being supported by specialist officers.

Exterior of The Arts Club members-only social club in Dover Street, Mayfair. Picture: Alamy

At a previous court hearing, prosecutor Julian Winship outlined the facts of the case, alleging Wilson "headbutted" Mr Imnetu after the two interacted "in the area" of the carnival.

Around 70 seconds later, Wilson allegedly "punched the deceased five times to his head" and continued "punching him to the head" after he fell to the floor, Mr Winship told the court.

A trial date has been set for February 3 next year, with a time estimate of two to three weeks.