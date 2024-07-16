Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles and Queen Camilla have awarded a royal title to a goat that was saved from the Nazis during a trip to Guernsey.

The eight-year-old Golden Guernsey goat, called Tamsin, was presented to the King during his first visit to the Channel island on Tuesday.

Charles put a medal around its neck, with the help of Tamsin's owner, a nine-year-old boy called Joe Corr.

The medal Charles gave to Tamsin serves as a symbol of a ceremonial award to the whole breed, which will now be called Royal Golden Guernseys.

The goats were saved from the Nazis - who occupied the Channel islands during the Second World War - as locals hid them indoors to stop them being slaughtered.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Les Cotils at L'Hyvreuse, in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey during their two day visit to the Channel Islands. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III with a bee on his jacket, during a visit to Les Cotils at L'Hyvreuse, in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey during their two day visit to the Channel Islands. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III during a visit to Les Cotils at L'Hyvreuse, in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey during their two day visit to the Channel Islands. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The King and Queen also attended a special sitting of Guernsey's Parliament during the second day of their whistlestop trip to the Channel Islands.

Charles and Camilla, who were in Jersey on Monday, are travelling to Guernsey in their first visit to the two bailiwicks, which are Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France, since the King acceded to the throne.

A 21-gun salute from the Castle Cornet will mark their arrival on the St Peter Port seafront on Tuesday, where Charles will preside over a short special sitting of the States of Deliberation, Guernsey's Parliament.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats during a visit to Les Cotils at L'Hyvreuse, in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey during their two day visit to the Channel Islands. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III makes a statement to members of the Alderney island with Queen Camilla, during a visit to Les Cotils at L'Hyvreuse, in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey during their two day visit to the Channel Islands. Picture date: Tuesday July 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The seafront setting means islanders can watch the events.

The Crown Dependencies are not part of the UK but are self-governing possessions of the British Crown.

When Queen Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two dead ducks on a silver tray, part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs, lords of the manor, would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy with the mallards.

Charles and Camilla last visited the Channel Islands during the Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.

The two-day visit comes as Charles returns to some public duties, despite his continued treatment for cancer.