Charles and Camilla to star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

21 May 2022, 22:03 | Updated: 21 May 2022, 22:20

Kate Oates (left), the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and Chris Clenshaw (right) during a visit to the set of EastEnders.
Kate Oates (left), the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and Chris Clenshaw (right) during a visit to the set of EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla will surprise the residents of Albert Square at a street party held to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off last week with a star-studded equestrian extravaganza, with further events scheduled in the run-up to the bank holiday weekend.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall filmed the scenes with the Eastenders crew at the Elstree set in March.

The street party will be hosted by the soap's Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, and his on-screen wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

The Prince of Wales with Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of EastEnders
The Prince of Wales with Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

The royal couple will be greeted by the Carters, who will introduce them to introduce them to the residents of Walford.

Speaking about her brush with royalty, Bright said: "I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

"I just thought, 'Wow, they've never done anything like this before'. They didn't really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.

"So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will star in a special Eastenders episode for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will star in a special Eastenders episode for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders' most special episodes.

"Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn't just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders' history."

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a group photo of cast and crew during a visit to the set of EastEnders
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a group photo of cast and crew during a visit to the set of EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales has stepped in for his mother at a number of royal duties recently - including the Queen's Speech - due to the monarch's ongoing mobility issues.

Last week, the Queen made a surprise appearance to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line, which opens later this month.

She was also pictured smiling at the Royal Windsor Horse Show as she watched her animals take to the parade ring.

The Prince of Wales with Kellie Bright, Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of Eastenders
The Prince of Wales with Kellie Bright, Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of Eastenders. Picture: Alamy

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.

