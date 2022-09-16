'Charles can weld the nation together', says his former private secretary

Charles is "the best prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had,” says Sir Stephen Lamport. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

“The sovereign has an ability to weld the nation together in a way that politicians can’t,” said King Charles’ ex-Private Secretary, Sir Stephen Lamport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Praising the new monarch, Sir Stephen Lamport said: “[The King] has a very strong sense of the wholeness of the kingdom. I think he’s the kind of person that can actually represent the importance of that union in a way that politicians would find very difficult to do.”

Sir Stephen worked for the then Prince of Wales from 1996 to 2002 as his Private Secretary.

Read more: How to join the queue for Queen's lying-in-state: What to bring and how security works

Ex-Private Secretary to King Charles Sir Stephen Lamport: 'The sovereign has an ability to weld the nation together in a way that politicians can't.'@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/QGg3bilkSC — LBC (@LBC) September 16, 2022

“The King has a very strong sense of the importance of the unity of the kingdom,” Sir Stephen Lamport said. “His love for Scotland is deep-rooted, like his mother’s. His love for Wales is deep-rooted. He goes to Northern Ireland frequently.”

The union may become a significant theme in the monarch’s reign as the SNP push for a second referendum on Scottish independence, and the pro-Irish Republic party, Sinn Féin, hold the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Later today, King Charles will visit Wales on the next stop in his tour of the nations as new monarch. As crowds already line the streets hoping to catch a glimpse of the King, Charles and Camilla will attend a prayer and reflection service for the late Queen at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral.

Read more: King Charles to visit Wales with public invited to greet new monarch

King Charles has already visited Scotland and Northern Ireland where he attended ceremonies in remembrance of his mother and greeted the well-wishing public.

Sir Stephen Lamport (front left) was Private Secretary to the then Prince of Wales from 1996 to 2002. Picture: Getty

Read more: 'Common sense has prevailed': Harry and Andrew win battle to wear military uniforms for Westminster Hall vigils

Sir Stephen said of the King: “He’s an extraordinary man. He has a deeply embedded sense of service and duty right in his DNA, as his mother did. He’s immensely hard-working. He cares utterly about this country and about the people in it. He’s got a profound sense of history.

“He's the best-prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had.”

A video emerged of King Charles becoming increasingly angry over a leaking pen earlier in the week whilst signing a book at his royal residence at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Sir Stephen Lamport defended the King. “He has had the most emotionally draining and demanding week. He must be immensely tired. He’s travelled up and down the country in the course of the week.

“He is going through a huge amount to do his duty, to act as King, and to lead this country in the way that his mother did. I think it’s entirely understandable and shouldn’t detract in our sense of how important and good he will be as our next sovereign.”