Charles tells Commonwealth 'we can't change past, but we can tackle today's inequalities', amid reparations row

Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over reparations. Picture: Alamy

King Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over slavery reparations, as he told the Commonwealth summit that "none of us can change the past".

Charles, who is the head of state for 15 Commonwealth nations, told leaders in Samoa that they must find "creative ways to right inequalities that endure".

It comes amid calls for Britain to give huge payouts to countries that were affected by its leading role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Ministers have categorically ruled out making these payments.

Speaking on Friday, Sir Keir Starmer confronted calls for the UK to pay reparations in front of Commonwealth leaders, remarking: “We must also acknowledge our shared history – especially when it’s hard.

"I understand the strength of feeling here. And that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice," he told reproters.

“The UK believes the most effective way to maintain a spirit of respect and dignity is by working together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past, but is illuminated by it."

The PM announced plans for a 2025 US UK-Caribbean forum "focused on looking forward, not back.“

He declared the forum would "enable us to address the inequalities of today" across areas including trade and growth.

Distancing himself from reparations, he added: "My priority and it’s why I want to see the Commonwealth uniting around our incredible shared advantages to deliver in the common interests of all of us.”

It comes as the three candidates vying to be named the next secretary-general of the 56-nation Commonwealth have signalled support for reparations.

Estimates for the amount that Britain could theoretically 'owe' countries affected by slavery ranges from £205 billion to around £19 trillion, several times more than the UK's GDP.

The King said in his landmark speech: "As we look around the world and consider its many deeply concerning challenges, let us choose within our Commonwealth family the language of community and respect, and reject the language of division.

"None of us can change the past. But we can commit, with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure."

Charles told the gathered world leaders: "Together, we represent a third of humanity, with all the splendidly diverse complexity that this entails. And yet we know and understand each other, such that we can discuss the most challenging issues with openness and respect.

"At a time of heightened global tensions, of horrifying conflict and challenges of the greatest magnitude, it seems to me that these connections between us are more precious than ever.

"Together we are wiser, stronger and more able to respond to the demands of our time."

It comes after Starmer and British government ministers said that reparations were not on the agenda.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday that the Prime Minister had been "absolutely clear" that the government is "not planning to play reparations".

Starmer also earlier ruled out discussion of reparations at the Commonwealth summit in Samoa on Thursday, insisting he wanted to look forwards, not backwards.

But the topic of reparations is likely to be discussed, no matter what the British government think, with Commonwealth nation leaders agreeing a deal to conduct further research and begin a “meaningful conversation” about the payments.

Ms Nandy told Nick the government was "respectful" of other Commonwealth nations' views, and said the UK would "take part in discussions, not just on our terms, but on the terms by put forward by other countries as well."

She said that the UK wanted to help Commonwealth nations deal with climate change and debt, two major problems many of them face.

Ms Nandy added: "We want to look to the future, and we know that the big challenges that most of those countries face is they're the most climate-affected in the world, they have historic levels of debt, often on very poor terms, and they've got increasing problems with poverty.

"Britain is uniquely placed to help those countries break out of that cycle. With home to the City of London and the biggest insurance market in the world, and the legal jurisdiction where a lot of those debts are settled.

"We've got real ambitions to help them break those problems and help the world deal with the challenge of climate change, and that's what we're focused on."

Britain's involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade spanned around four centuries, and it was the world's biggest slave trader by the 1730s.

After banning the trade in the early 19th century, the government devoted considerable resources to trying to stamp it out across the world.

Despite the strong message put out by Cabinet ministers that reparations are not on the agenda, some within their own party have called for payments to be discussed.

Five Labour MPs have called on Keir Starmer recently to address the issue of reparations at the Commonwealth summit. David Lammy, Starmer's Foreign Secretary, also called for reparations in 2018.

Speaking earlier, the Prime Minister echoed Nandy's comments about "looking forward".

"I've talked to a lot of our Commonwealth colleagues in the Commonwealth family and they're facing real challenges on things like climate in the here and now," he told reporters.

The PM said other nations in the association were more interested in raising money to tackle the impact of climate change.

"That's where I'm going to put my focus rather than what will end up being very, very long endless discussions about reparations on the past," he added.

The Prime Minister said there was "no question" that slavery was "abhorrent", adding: "But I think from my point of view and taking the approach I've just taken, I'd rather roll up my sleeves and work with them on the current future-facing challenges than spend a lot of time on the past. That's my focus."

The political leaders of India and South Africa - Narendra Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa - have both snubbed Chogm to join the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, alongside Vladimir Putin.

Starmer said it was "a matter for them as to where they attend" when asked his opinion of their decision to prioritise the BRICS gathering.