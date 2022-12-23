Security fears for King Charles amid worries Sandringham Christmas walkabout will be hit by protests after egg-throwing

King Charles' security is worried about his safety on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles' safety is being reviewed by palace security as it’s feared his Christmas walkabout could be targeted by protesters.

The monarch has had eggs thrown at him during recent visits but a source fears something "far worse" could happen.

His protection is being beefed up due to the protests ahead of his walkabout at Sandringham on Christmas Day, when he is set to meet well-wishers.

"This isn't just about individuals with eggs, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse," a source told the Mirror.

"A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ­evacuation procedures are in place."

There has been no suggestion of anything concrete being planned against the King.

But the Royal and VIP Executive Committee has met to reconsider plans and Palace officials have been involved in emergency talks.

He has been hit by eggs during trips to York and Luton since becoming monarch, and a protester tried to challenge him over the cost of the monarchy as he visited Cardiff.

In the trip to York, in November, a protester managed to chuck four eggs at the King before being detained.

Last Christmas, before he came to the throne, an intruder was arrested after attempting to get into Windsor Castle while allegedly armed with a crossbow.

The royals are braced face further protests, but it is expected that senior members of the family will join the King and the Queen Consort, Camilla, during the Norfolk walkabout, when they make their way to church for a service.

Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis are set to join.