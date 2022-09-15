Charles returns to Highgrove 'to reflect' after first few days as King, while Camilla retreats to Wiltshire estate

15 September 2022, 11:10 | Updated: 15 September 2022, 11:36

Charles retreats to Highgrove House to contemplate his mother's death
Charles retreats to Highgrove House to contemplate his mother's death. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

The new monarch has returned to his home in Gloucestershire after his momentous first week of royal duties following the death of his mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Charles III will not attend any public events today. His return to Highgrove was laid out in the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen’s death – known as operation ‘London Bridge’. The day was set aside for the King to have some time away after a heavy week of ceremonial duties.

This will give the King time to grieve personally, which he has so far set aside to take part in the many ceremonies up and down the country since the death of his mother and his ascension to the throne.

Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980, purchasing it from then MP Maurice Macmillan, the son of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Charles looked mournful as he waved to crowds outside Buckingham Palace
Charles looked mournful as he waved to crowds outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has retreated to her own home, Ray Mill House, near Lacock in Wiltshire. It is understood that this is the first time the King and Queen Consort have been apart form one another since the death of the Queen.

The King will still receive his red box of state papers whilst at Highgrove. This is the box containing important documents to brief the King on government business, policy papers, Foreign Office telegrams, and parliamentary business. Some of these documents also need the King’s sign off.

The King receives and has to read the papers every day of the year, except Christmas Day.

The new monarch has travelled more than 1,500 miles around the country in the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Charles and Camilla flew from Dumfries house to Balmoral to be with the late Queen before she died.

Charles has owned the estate in Gloucestershire since 1990
Charles has owned the estate in Gloucestershire since 1990. Picture: Getty

Read More: Britain weeps for its Queen: Thousands wait all night to pay respects but queue may have to close early

Read More: Practising for the Queen's final parade: Military's pre-dawn rehearsal for Monday's funeral

The new King and Queen Consort then flew 400 miles to RAF Northolt in west London, to then drive to Buckingham Palace. King Charles then held his first audience with the prime minister, Liz Truss, before addressing the nation with a moving tribute to his “darling mama” on Friday evening.

Charles was then proclaimed King during the ascension council over the weekend. On Monday he then addressed parliament. From there he flew to Edinburgh to start his tour of the home nations. The King was joined by his siblings Anne, Andrew, and Edward as they processed behind the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.

After a trip to Northern Ireland to attend a memorial service for his mother, he returned to London with other members of the royal family to receive the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace.

