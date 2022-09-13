King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

13 September 2022, 15:09 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 15:13

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger
Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

King Charles III’s bad run of luck with pens continued today when a fountain pen he was using to sign a document sprung a leak.

The King was at Royal Hillsborough Castle in Hillsborough near Belfast, where he was signing a book ahead of a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral.

But the king became visibly frustrated when the fountain pen he was using stained one of his fingers.

An aide rushed over to retrieve the leaky pen while the King wiped away ink from his right hand with a handkerchief.

The moment was captured live on screens, with one viewer remarking: “How hard is it to give the man a pen that’s not leaking and a clutter free table?”

Read more: Queen’s coffin procession route through London revealed

Another commented: “Give that man a biro.”

It comes several days after he was proclaimed the new king, but as he signed the historic proclamation he motioned to an aide to move an ink pot off his desk which was described as ‘far too small’ to carry the huge document.

The fountain pen set he used to sign the historic document was a gift from his sons William and Harry.

A viewer said at the time: “Extraordinary to witness. King Charles a little flustered with the pen situation.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
sdv

Queen begins final journey: Her Majesty's coffin leaves Scotland for the last time to return to Buckingham Palace

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes for Queen’s funeral

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Relatives gathered for the funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee today

Grieving family gather for funeral of tragic Archie Battersbee, 12

Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral

Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been sentenced to 270 hours of unpaid work

Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

John Lennon's killer denied parole for the 12th time

John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 12th time more than 40 years after shooting the ex-Beatle

A man has been charged with breaching the peace after he heckled Prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Man charged with breaching the peace after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh

The final photo of the Queen taken at Balmoral

Queen was 'absolutely on it' at last meeting two days before her death, says Boris Johnson

TV host Oprah hopes the Queen's death will reunite William and Harry

TV host Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen's death can reunited feuding William and Harry

Natural gas prices have returned to July levels in the European Union as the bloc prepares a package of proposed emergency measures.

European natural gas prices return to July level as bloc prepares measures to counter rises

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope demands end to ‘senseless’ war in Ukraine at start of Kazakh visit

Jean-Luc Godard

French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

PnB Rock

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Tigray market

Ethiopia’s economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

Ramsey Lewis

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Downed drone

Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

New president William Ruto

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

Petrol station

German man convicted of murder after petrol station mask rules killing

Kenya Election

Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president

France Fires

Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London