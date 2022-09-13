King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

King Charles III’s bad run of luck with pens continued today when a fountain pen he was using to sign a document sprung a leak.

The King was at Royal Hillsborough Castle in Hillsborough near Belfast, where he was signing a book ahead of a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral.

But the king became visibly frustrated when the fountain pen he was using stained one of his fingers.

An aide rushed over to retrieve the leaky pen while the King wiped away ink from his right hand with a handkerchief.

The moment was captured live on screens, with one viewer remarking: “How hard is it to give the man a pen that’s not leaking and a clutter free table?”

Charles not happy with his pen again! #PenGate pic.twitter.com/kHkWnA0WdO — Cyb3r C3lt (@Cyb3rC3lt) September 13, 2022

Another commented: “Give that man a biro.”

It comes several days after he was proclaimed the new king, but as he signed the historic proclamation he motioned to an aide to move an ink pot off his desk which was described as ‘far too small’ to carry the huge document.

🔖🇬🇧King Charles prompts aide to take pen away: King Charles was seen prompting his aide to remove a tray of pens from his desk during his proclamation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/87iKol4P8W — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) September 10, 2022

The fountain pen set he used to sign the historic document was a gift from his sons William and Harry.

A viewer said at the time: “Extraordinary to witness. King Charles a little flustered with the pen situation.”