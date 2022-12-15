Charles, William and Kate put on united front at Westminster Abbey carol service held in Queen's honour

Senior Royals appeared to put on a united front tonight as they arrived for a carol service at Westminster Abbey this afternoon. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Senior royals put on a united front tonight as they arrived for a carol service held in the Queen's honour at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Kate was the first of The Firm to arrive for her Together at Christmas concert shortly before 4.20pm.

Later, the Duchess was joined by her family, and was seen placing a supportive hand on eldest child Prince George's back as he entered the service holding hands with father Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

King Charles and Camilla followed close behind, and the monarch smiled and spoke with clergymen before taking a seat in the chapel.

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex were pictured standing in a row while singing from the same hymn sheet.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, with their husbands, arrived at the festive event not long after Kate.

It comes after the second half of Harry and Meghan's explosive docuseries dropped on Netflix this morning, in which Harry claims that King Charles said things that "just simply weren't true" as his grandmother, the late Queen, looked on.

The carol service is the second held by Kate. Picture: Getty

The Palace is yet to comment on the claims.

Eugenie is seen in the sixth episode of the controversial series, visiting the Sussexes at their home in Montecito, California.

Kate, William, George and Charlotte in Westminster this evening. Picture: Getty

Kate was pictured at the Westminster Abbey service in a long maroon coat, paired with matching clutch bag and heels.

She greeted clergy of the historic venue, where royal weddings and funerals are held, chatted with guests and high-fived children.

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex were pictured standing in a row while singing from the same hymn sheet. Picture: Getty

The princess met and thanked those who took part in the event, including ex-Spice Girl Mel C and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

She also talked with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice before welcoming William and their children, who arrived before 5pm.

Kate high-fived children on her way into the historic venue. Picture: Getty

The concert is being staged in order to recognise the 'selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring'.

Kensington Palace said the service is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated in her life, including 'duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others'.

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall arrive at the concert. Picture: Getty

It said these principles are 'shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them'.