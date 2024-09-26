'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'

26 September 2024, 18:36 | Updated: 26 September 2024, 18:39

Charlie Mullins' phone line mysteriously drops at a crucial point

By Emma Soteriou

'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins has revealed that he decided to leave the country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Mullins - who founded Pimlico Plumbers - said that he did not agree with several of Labour's policies - leading to him leaving the country when they came into government.

When asked which policies he was particularly against, he said: "Loads of them. The workers’ rights and basically allowing all the illegals in."

He went on to say: "You see them getting off the boats. Whether it be their policy or them allowing it to happen, they are still encouraging it and giving them money."

Later challenged over his claims that it is part of the party's policy Mr Mullins' line went dead.

Labour has previously announced plans to launch a new Border Security Command in a bid to smash criminal gangs and strengthen borders.

It comes after Mr Mullins told MailOnline he was selling his luxury London home and leaving the country to avoid Labour tax rises.

The 71-year-old said he hoped he would see out his days from his central London penthouse.

But now that Labour are in power, he says he is "not prepared" to give up £6m to the treasury in inheritance tax on his property when he dies.

He also revealed he does not want Sir Keir Starmer’s "socialist government to get their hands on any more of my hard-earned money".

He said "entrepreneurs and investors… no longer want to live under a ­government that punishes self-­improvement and seems to loathe aspiration and ambition".

"I’ve nothing against paying reasonable amounts of tax," he added. "But there is nothing reasonable about this government’s plans to soak the rich."

At the time, Downing Street hit back insisting "the UK is the best place to do business and invest in".

