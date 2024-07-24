Charlotte Dujardin's fiancé breaks silence amid claims Olympic champion 'beat horse more than 24 times in one minute'

Charlotte Dujardin's fiancé has spoken out following allegations made against her. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Charlotte Dujardin's fiancé has broken his silence amid claims the Olympic champion 'beat a horse more than 24 times in one minute'.

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation by the International Federation of Equestrians.

In a video obtained by a Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing, Ms Dujardin can allegedly be seen whipping the horse's legs during a slow-motion trot.

“My client used to be a sponsor, and she was in the UK, and she sponsored a lesson for Charlotte to a student,” he told The Telegraph.

“It was a young girl of 19 years old riding her horse, and she got a lesson from Charlotte Dujardin in the UK.

“Charlotte Dujardin was in the middle of the arena. She said to the student ‘your horse must lift up the legs more in the canter’.

"She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute and really hard, really harsh, really tough.”

Speaking outside the couple's home, Dean Wyatt Golding said the allegation had "all come out of the blue".

"I can't say anything beyond Charlotte's statement," he told the Mail.

"All we can do is wait and see what happens."

When asked if he knew who had released the video and how it had been shared, Mr Golding said: "No, we have no idea.

"Charlotte is obviously cooperating with the equestrian authorities for now."

It comes after Ms Dujardin released a statement addressing the incident, saying there was “no excuse” as she claimed to be “deeply ashamed” of the “error of judgment”.

The six-time Olympic medallist decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the video, which was taken four years ago.

The 39-year-old dressage medallist is also under investigation from the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.

She said: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session."

She continued: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors."

She was expected to compete in both the individual dressage and team event in Paris.