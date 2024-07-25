‘We universally condemn her’: Charlotte Dujardin’s ‘mentor’ and Team GB teammate speaks out after whipping video

Charlotte Dujardin was filmed whipping a horse 25 times
Charlotte Dujardin's 'mentor' has supported a statement which 'universally condemned' the dressage star after she was filmed whipping a horse 25 times.

Carl Hester, with whom Ms Dujardin would have competed at the Paris Olympics, has supported the action which has been taken against her ex-teammate.

This has included a six-month ban and stripping her funding after the footage was released.

She was forced to pull out of the Paris games after a whistleblower released the footage four years after it was taken.

Dujardin dropped out of the Olympics
Ms Dujardin apologised and said she was “deeply ashamed” by her “error of judgement” in a coaching session at a private stable in 2020.

The letter from the International Dressage Riders Club (IDRC - supported by Hester - reads: "The IDRC universally condemn the actions of Charlotte Dujardin as seen in the video footage.

"The Board members are resolute that equine welfare must always be placed uppermost and at all times.

"The IDRC Board supports the actions taken by the FEI, the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage to provisionally suspend Ms Dujardin."

Dujardin and Hester
On Thursday, it emerged that Charles Owen - a company that sells safety equipment for horse riders - confirmed they will be ending their partnership with Dujardin.

Dave Derby, chief executive of riding helmets manufacturer Charles Owen, said: "Charles Owen and Miss Dujardin have had a successful partnership for many years.

"while we understand the sentiment of her public statement, we have decided to terminate our sponsorship agreement with Miss Dujardin with immediate effect."

