Cheaper beer and sanitary products show benefits of Brexit, Rishi Sunak insists

Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his way to the G7 summit in Japan. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has insisted people are reaping Brexit rewards across the country, citing cheaper beer and sanitary products.

"I introduced freeports – a Brexit benefit around the country attracting jobs and investment to lots of different places," Mr Sunak said.

"We cut VAT on sanitary products, we reformed the alcohol duties that mean this summer you will be able to get cheaper beer in pubs.

"These are all very tangible benefits of Brexit that I’ve already delivered."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Rishi Sunak Travels To G7 Summit In Hiroshima. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak also hailed freeports as a Brexit success, which are special areas within the UK's borders where different economic regulations apply.

Eight freeports have already been set up in England, with two more to come in Scotland.

Read More: Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

"Economic optimism is increasing, consumer confidence is increasing, growth estimates are being raised," Mr Sunak told journalists.

Officials figures for real household disposable income growth had been "pessimistic", Mr Sunak pointed, but said they are now better than previously feared.

"That’s a very important measure of people’s living standards – hugely outperforming what people thought," he added.

Read More: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy, Andrew Marr says

It comes after former UKIP leader and Brexit party co-founder Nigel Farage admitted Brexit is failure, suggesting politicians are to blame for not take full advantage of it.

But Mr Sunak claims that two business surveys conducted by the government show businesses have "enormous confidence" in the UK.

"That’s what’s actually happening with the economy, that’s what global CEOs who actually have the money and are making investment decisions are saying," he said.