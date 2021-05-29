Breaking News

Chelsea crowned Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0

By Nick Hardinges

Chelsea have been crowned Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

It is only the second time in the club's history that they have won European football's biggest prize.

The west London club tormented the prolific Manchester side for 90 minutes, with the Premier League winners unable to score on the night.

Victory for City would have seen them lifting the iconic trophy for the first time, but they were denied by a strong defensive performance by Chelsea.

