Chelsea FC takeover approved by government as Todd Boehly gets green light

25 May 2022, 07:24 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 08:38

The Government has approved the sale of Chelsea FC to a consortium led by Todd Boehly
The Government has approved the sale of Chelsea FC to a consortium led by Todd Boehly. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Government has issued a license allowing the sale of Chelsea - giving the green light for a takeover of the club by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

A spokesperson said they are now "satisfied" the sale won't benefit former owner Roman Abramovich "or any other sanctioned individual".

Todd Boehly's £4.25billion takeover of the Stamford Bridge club was approved by the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

"Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club," read a Government statement.

"Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner."

The west London club was put up for sale in March before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have been operating under a special government licence, which expires on May 31.

"Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual," continued the statement.

"We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.

"The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international partners for necessary licences required and we thank them for all their cooperation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Salvador Ramos shot dead 19 children at a school in Texas after revealing his plans in chilling Instagram posts

'Bullied' Texas school gunman Salvador Ramos 'bought guns for his 18th birthday'

Mikhail Kasyanov said Putin's generals were afraid to give him bad news

Generals 'afraid to give Putin bad news,' Russia's former PM tells LBC

Nicola Sturgeon has passed a milestone in Scottish devolution.

Sturgeon becomes Scotland's longest serving First Minister - but what has she achieved?

Nineteen students and two teachers have been killed at an elementary school in Texas

Massacred in Texas school: 19 pupils and two teachers slaughtered in teen's gun rampage

The Government is set to unveiled new plans to help people during the cost-of-living crisis

Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

A 62-year-old died after he was bit by an American Bully dog

'Worst day of my life': Owner of American Bulldog which fatally bit man, 62, speaks out

Nineteen students and two teachers have been killed at an elementary school in Texas by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos

First victims pictured in Texas primary school shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers

Railway workers have voted in favour of national strike action

Rail workers back plans for biggest national rail strike in decades

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Thomas Markle (left) the estranged father of The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a stroke.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle suffers stroke days before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Exclusive
Vladimir Kara-Murza faces up to 10-years in prison for speaking out against the invasion in Ukraine

'I'll fight to get him home': Wife of jailed Putin critic says his 'life is in danger'

Exclusive
Tom Tugendhat was critical of No 10 over Partygate

'Difficult to have confidence in Government' after Partygate revelations, says Tory MP

Grace Sanderson, 16, is being 'forced' to sit her GCSE's despite being diagnosed with Leukaemia in March

Teen with cancer 'forced to do GCSE exams' despite spending months in hospital

Ricky Gervais has caused controversy with his new Netflix special

Row breaks out over Ricky Gervais trans jokes in new Netflix special

Mujahid Ali and Mohamed Mohamed were both jailed for the attack

'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

Ava White (left) was killed in November last year.

Boy, 14, sobs as he is found guilty of murdering Ava White in row over Snapchat video

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in US school shooting
Brian Kemp

Trump suffers stinging losses in Georgia Republican contests

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Centre

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, debris hangs from the Metropol building

Iran building collapse kills 14 as mayor and others detained

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting

18 children killed in Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

An American flag flies at half-mast at the White House in Washington, to honour the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Senator who represented Sandy Hook begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas

14 children and teacher killed in school shooting in Texas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles towards sea, says Seoul
A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile

Chihuahua puppy found with arrow through neck expected to survive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth
'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct
'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes
Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London