Chelsea's bank account frozen by Barclays as Abramovich sanctions leave club in turmoil

11 March 2022, 20:04

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC's owner, has been hit with sanctions.
Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC's owner, has been hit with sanctions. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Chelsea FC have had their bank account frozen after its Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit by sanctions over his links to Vladimir Putin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barclays says it's still assessing a government license, which is supposed to allow them to continue football-related activities.

The club has also been blocked from selling merchandise or signing players, while Three has suspended its sponsorship deal.

Abramovich was one of seven oligarchs hit with sanctions valued up to £15bn, the government said on Thursday.

The Russian oligarch has had his assets frozen, and has been prohibited from carrying out transactions with UK individuals and businesses. He also faces a travel ban and 'transport sanctions,' the government said.

Read more: Russia 'stockpiles Ukrainian corpses' to plant at Chernobyl 'man-made catastrophe'

Read more: Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war

It has left his West London club, who he transformed with enormous investment into part of the elite of English and European football, in chaos.

Reports have suggested the club is at risk of going bust if it is not sold before a licence expires at the end of May.

Chelsea fans were criticised after they chanted the club owner's name during the 3-1 away win to Norwich last night.

Downing Street issued a statement, reminding fans of the allegation that Abramovich has supported the Putin regime.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: "We understand the strength of feelings that Chelsea fans will have and the passion for their club, but it's important to remember that these sanctions are being imposed on those who have provided support to the Putin regime and the brutal assault on Ukraine."

It comes after Three, the club's kit sponsor, said it would be ending its deal with the Premier League team.

The mobile phone company said it was the "right thing to do" given Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesman said its brand will be removed from the team's shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

Read more: 'We will win': Defiant Zelenskyy vows not to give 'single piece' of land to Putin

Abramovich had tried to distance himself from the club after the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered a series of Western sanctions against oligarchs, saying he had placed it in the hands of a trust.

It appears the new measures have put any attempt at selling Chelsea to new owners on ice for now. The Telegraph said the Government would have to approve any sale.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are on the hunt for a woman after she sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark

Police search for woman who 'sexually assaulted boy, 13, in Primark after winking at him'

Russia's Vladimir Putin is planning to launch Chernobyl 'terror attack'

Chernobyl catastrophe: Putin 'stockpiles Ukrainian bodies for nuclear terror plot'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

Harry and Meghan will not attend Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

The Queen will not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service

Queen will not attend Commonwealth Day service, Palace says

Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation

Nick Ferrari Says: Hapless Home Office needs to finally treat refugees right

The 'Ghost of Kyiv' is 'coming for Russia's soul'.

Meet the 'Ghost of Kyiv' - the Ukrainian fighter jet ace 'coming for Russia's souls'

A "sad and pathetic" triple-killer has been sentenced to a whole life order

Killer to die behind bars after murdering three people and raping pregnant victim

refugee home

Would you open your home to Ukrainian refugees? Brits to be asked

Londoners face delays across Tube lines this weekend

Londoners face more travel chaos with another Tube strike this weekend

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine will win this war.

'We will win': Defiant Zelenskyy vows not to give 'single piece' of land to Putin

The shelling destroyed the hospital

Putin's bombs target care home residents but all 330 patients and staff escape

Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters will be charged

74 Insulate Britain activists charged over climate protests at M25 and Port of Dover

yellow weather warning

Weather warnings issued as 65mph winds set to pummel UK - with power cuts expected

Weather

Leeds and Edinburgh Universiites

Professors at two top universities accused of sharing Russian propaganda

Thousands of people attended the Clapham Common vigil for Sarah Everard

Met Police breached rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers, High Court rules

facebook

Facebook and Instagram will allow messages of violence against Russia and Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump acting in bad faith in legal case brought by rape accuser – judge
US President Joe Biden

US slashes Russia trade status and bans imports of alcohol and seafood
President of the European Council Charles Michel, left, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrive for a press conference after the EU summit at the Chateau de Versailles

EU leaders seek ways to give support amid high energy prices

United Nations Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens

Coronavirus China

China locks down city of nine million amid new spike in cases
Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for fake attack
Russian TV broadcast criticism of the war despite the Kremlin's bid to clampdown on dissent

Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol

Russian convoy fans out around Kyiv, new satellite photos show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'
Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police