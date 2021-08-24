Chemical incident at hotel spa leaves 24 people in hospital

Twenty-four people were taken to hospital after the chemical incident at Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley, Hampshire. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A number of children were among 24 people who needed hospital treatment following toxic fumes at a hotel spa in Hampshire.

Guests began to suffer breathing problems at the Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley at around 8.44pm on Monday evening, with firefighters and paramedics called to the scene.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said chlorine gas had been accidentally created in the spa area of the hotel.

Breathing in high volumes of chlorine gas can cause a build-up of fluid in the lungs and breathing difficulties.

The Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) and firefighters from Hightown, Fareham, Cosham, Portchester, St Mary's and Romsey attended the scene, as well as crews from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

The spokesman said two chemicals had accidentally been mixed together and created chlorine gas.

"A ventilation fan was used to clear the fumes and firefighters took the vessel containing chemicals to fresh air. Gas monitors were used to check that the scene was safe."

A casualty handling area was set up and the ambulance service was requested.

Station manager Dave Graham said: "This was a large-scale incident with multiple people requiring medical treatment for the inhalation of gas.

"We worked well alongside our colleagues from SCAS and SCAS Hart to make sure that everyone received the help they needed and to ensure that the scene was made safe."

Twenty-four patients, ranging from children to those in their 50s, were assessed and treated by ambulance teams for breathing difficulties.



All patients were taken to University Hospital Southampton for further assessment for those non life-threatening injuries.