Cheryl pays tribute to Liam Payne after 'indescribably painful' and 'earth-shattering' death of ex-partner

18 October 2024, 20:00 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 20:37

Cheryl and Liam Payne
Cheryl and Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl has issued a heartbreaking tribute to the One Direction star.

Cheryl, who shares a son with Payne, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the One Direction icon.

Payne died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

Read more: 'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl called for people to respect his memory and not take advantage of the star's death.

Writing on Instagram, she she shared an image of Liam and their son Bear and wrote: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son."A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days.

"It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

The BRIT Awards 2018, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018
The BRIT Awards 2018, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018. Picture: Getty

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.

"Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."

Just minutes before Cheryl's post, Liam Payne's girlfriend paid tribute to him in an emotional farewell message, as she pledged to love him for the rest of her life.

Kate Cassidy said that nothing about the past few days" had "felt real" after the death of the former One Direction singer.

The influencer wrote on Instagram: "Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.

Liam Payne's girlfriend pays tribute to the star
Liam Payne's girlfriend pays tribute to the star. Picture: Instagram

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Payne's cause of death has been confirmed as a skull fracture, as well as multiple other severe injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind his untimely death.

Officers said they found drugs and alcohol in Payne's hotel room, which was in "complete disarray".

Police said they were examining Payne's phone to track the dealer who sold him the drugs.

Payne's family, former One Direction bandmates, and Simon Cowell, who put the group together, have all also paid tribute.

In an Instagram post, Cowell wrote: "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

"Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect and I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory for you."

The legendary music mogul revealed he and Liam met last year.

One Direction members ‘devastated’ and will miss Liam Payne ‘terribly’

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all those years ago," he said.

Cowell continued: "I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn't your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn't.

"You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam. And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

“I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have.

"He will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it. I always thought the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were.

"And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family."

Liam Payne died aged 31.
Liam Payne died aged 31. Picture: Getty

One Direction, Cowell said: "I always thought the five of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today, I believe you were."

Liam’s One Direction bandmates have shared tributes to the singer following his death.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly" after his death on Wednesday, following a fall from a hotel room in Buenos Aires.

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us."We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Individual tributes from Payne’s bandmates have also trickled in since his death.

One Direction
One Direction. Picture: Getty

Horan said he would "cherish every moment" they had together, adding that the "bond and friendship" they had "doesn't happen often in a lifetime".

"I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real," Horan said.

"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.

"We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

"My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother."

