Shocking footage shows car careering down train tracks after police stop

The car was videoed heading down train tracks. Picture: @Cyp_Alii/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a car was driven at speed onto train tracks in Cheshunt after a police stop.

Officers had stopped a stolen car earlier on Thursday and attempted to speak to the driver but were hurt as the vehicle made off.

A video shows police demanding the driver get out and a police officer is sent to the ground as it reverses at speed, colliding with a vehicle before driving off past a stopped police car.

Other vehicles were damaged as the driver got away, and the black Range Rover was found abandoned on train tracks near Cheshunt, Hertfordshire Police said.

Dramatic footage shows the vehicle careering down train tracks as bemused commuters look on from a station platform.

The car has been recovered but police are searching for the driver, and witnesses have been asked to come forward by calling 101 with information.

Man was tekking from the police on the tracks 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jkp2CTuCRb — Ali (@Cyp_Alii) July 15, 2021

Some online compared it to something from the popular Grand Theft Auto series.

ℹ️ #Cheshunt - Disruption is expected until 15:00. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 15, 2021

National Rail said all lines have reopened but disruption at Cheshunt can be expected until 3pm.

Hertfordshire Police said its control room was told the stolen car had arrived in Hertfordshire from Essex. The two officers who were hurt as they tried to speak with the driver were from Essex Police.