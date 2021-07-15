Shocking footage shows car careering down train tracks after police stop

15 July 2021, 14:31 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 14:37

The car was videoed heading down train tracks
The car was videoed heading down train tracks. Picture: @Cyp_Alii/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a car was driven at speed onto train tracks in Cheshunt after a police stop.

Officers had stopped a stolen car earlier on Thursday and attempted to speak to the driver but were hurt as the vehicle made off.

A video shows police demanding the driver get out and a police officer is sent to the ground as it reverses at speed, colliding with a vehicle before driving off past a stopped police car.

Other vehicles were damaged as the driver got away, and the black Range Rover was found abandoned on train tracks near Cheshunt, Hertfordshire Police said.

Dramatic footage shows the vehicle careering down train tracks as bemused commuters look on from a station platform.

The car has been recovered but police are searching for the driver, and witnesses have been asked to come forward by calling 101 with information.

Some online compared it to something from the popular Grand Theft Auto series.

National Rail said all lines have reopened but disruption at Cheshunt can be expected until 3pm.

Hertfordshire Police said its control room was told the stolen car had arrived in Hertfordshire from Essex. The two officers who were hurt as they tried to speak with the driver were from Essex Police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death

£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder
The former Health Secretary was caught on CCTV kissing his aide.

Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe
Boris Johnson killed off the key sugar tax proposal in the National Food Strategy report.

Boris Johnson kills off sugar tax hours after report No10 commissioned recommends it
The NHS site appears to show England has run out of PCR tests in almost all regions.

Glitch in NHS website shows almost no PCR test site bookings available in England
The team's efforts and attitude have been hailed nationally but marred by racist abuse and loutish scenes

Four arrests in hate crime probe into online racist abuse of England players
The UK is set to experience a week-long heatwave with temperatures topping 30C according to the weather forecast from the Met Office.

UK weather: Brits to bask in 30C temperatures as heatwave returns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid testing bureaucracy 'making our lives hell', GP reveals

'Total discrimination': Private GP reveals how Govt bureaucracy hinders Covid testing
Nick Ferrari questioned the minister over the proposed sugar tax

'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'
The former footballer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM's plan to ban football racists form matches branded 'grandstanding, but good start'
'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London