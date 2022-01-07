Covid probe after 2,000 fans went to Chester FC games… at stadium that’s actually in Wales

Chester FC were informed of the investigation this morning. Picture: LBC

By Elizabeth Haigh

Chester FC are being investigated by Welsh police over fans attending home games over Christmas, as their stadium lies just across the border.

A statement from Chester FC said representatives from the club were informed of "potential breaches" of Welsh coronavirus regulations this morning.

Chester FC play at the Deva stadium, which lies just over the border between England and Wales.

The stadium itself lies in Wales, while half of the car park and the director's office lies in England.

The club is currently in the sixth division of English football.

A letter on behalf of North Wales Police and Flintshire County Council informed the club it "may commit further potential breaches if it continues to play home fixtures with crowds while the current restrictions in Wales remain in place.

Welsh coronavirus restrictions include two-metre social distancing and a maximum of six people allowed to meet in public places such as cinemas and pubs.

Organised outdoor activities are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees, while indoor activities are limited to 30.

The allegations are thought to surround two home matches, the first on December 28th against AFC Flyde, and the second on January 2 against AFC Telford.

The December match recorded more than 2,000 fans in attendance.

Chester FC's stadium lies just across the English-Wales border, represented by the red line. Picture: Google Maps

Chester FC said: "We were informed this was based upon direction from the Welsh Government that the premises of Chester Football Club are governed by the Welsh Regulations.

"The Welsh Government was not represented at the meeting.

"It was agreed that all parties would seek further legal advice given the complex issues and future implications of any outcome.

"We will provide a further update to our supporters as soon as we are able to."

Images from the club's social media shows fans packed in to the Deva stadium during a match on January 2.

North Wales police released a statement with Flintshire County Council which said: "Discussions around Chester FC’s recently-played home fixtures remain ongoing between North Wales Police and our partner agencies."

It added: "North Wales Police and Cheshire Police, along with representatives from Flintshire County Council, are working together to review and investigate the matches played at Chester’s stadium on 28 December and 2 January, following reports of COVID Regulation breaches.

"Further meetings have been arranged between North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, Flintshire County Council and Chester FC officials to discuss the situation further and we will issue an update in due course."

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Chester City Football Club’s stadium is in Wales therefore Welsh regulations apply. As the enforcing authorities Flintshire County Council and North Wales Police are dealing with the matter."