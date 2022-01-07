Covid probe after 2,000 fans went to Chester FC games… at stadium that’s actually in Wales

7 January 2022, 14:06 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 14:20

Chester FC were informed of the investigation this morning.
Chester FC were informed of the investigation this morning. Picture: LBC

By Elizabeth Haigh

Chester FC are being investigated by Welsh police over fans attending home games over Christmas, as their stadium lies just across the border.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement from Chester FC said representatives from the club were informed of "potential breaches" of Welsh coronavirus regulations this morning.

Chester FC play at the Deva stadium, which lies just over the border between England and Wales.

The stadium itself lies in Wales, while half of the car park and the director's office lies in England.

The club is currently in the sixth division of English football.

A letter on behalf of North Wales Police and Flintshire County Council informed the club it "may commit further potential breaches if it continues to play home fixtures with crowds while the current restrictions in Wales remain in place.

Welsh coronavirus restrictions include two-metre social distancing and a maximum of six people allowed to meet in public places such as cinemas and pubs.

Organised outdoor activities are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees, while indoor activities are limited to 30.

The allegations are thought to surround two home matches, the first on December 28th against AFC Flyde, and the second on January 2 against AFC Telford.

The December match recorded more than 2,000 fans in attendance.

Chester FC's stadium lies just across the English-Wales border, represented by the red line.
Chester FC's stadium lies just across the English-Wales border, represented by the red line. Picture: Google Maps

Chester FC said: "We were informed this was based upon direction from the Welsh Government that the premises of Chester Football Club are governed by the Welsh Regulations.

"The Welsh Government was not represented at the meeting.

"It was agreed that all parties would seek further legal advice given the complex issues and future implications of any outcome.

"We will provide a further update to our supporters as soon as we are able to."

Images from the club's social media shows fans packed in to the Deva stadium during a match on January 2.

Read more: Northamptonshire declares countywide major incident due to Covid staff shortages

North Wales police released a statement with Flintshire County Council which said: "Discussions around Chester FC’s recently-played home fixtures remain ongoing between North Wales Police and our partner agencies."

It added: "North Wales Police and Cheshire Police, along with representatives from Flintshire County Council, are working together to review and investigate the matches played at Chester’s stadium on 28 December and 2 January, following reports of COVID Regulation breaches.

Read more: Watch: Beloved dog Cassie reunited with family after being stolen eight years ago

"Further meetings have been arranged between North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, Flintshire County Council and Chester FC officials to discuss the situation further and we will issue an update in due course."

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Chester City Football Club’s stadium is in Wales therefore Welsh regulations apply. As the enforcing authorities Flintshire County Council and North Wales Police are dealing with the matter."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued

Weather warnings issued as winter blast hits parts of England, Scotland and Wales

Weather

A Russian submarine collided with a Royal Navy warship

Watch: Russian submarine hits Royal Navy warship patrolling North Atlantic Ocean

Breaking
Northamptonshire has declared a major incident over staff shortages.

Northamptonshire declares countywide major incident due to Covid staff shortages

A part of the Northern Line will close for at least three months next week

Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?

Molly-Mae's comments have sparked widespread controversy online.

Molly-Mae hits back over 'Thatcherite' privilege comments row

George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill, has died.

The Bill star George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox, dies aged 61

Dariusz Wolosz was stabbed to death in Yiewsley, west London.

Boy, 13, arrested after man knifed to death in London's first murder of 2022

Four people were yesterday cleared of criminal damage.

'Confusing' Colston statue verdict being 'carefully considered' by Attorney General

Nicola Sturgeon’s second-in-command, John Swinney, has been reported to the UK’s statistics watchdog.

Sturgeon's right-hand man reported to watchdog over 'deliberate spin' of Covid stats

Cassie was stolen from her front garden eight years ago.

Watch: Beloved dog Cassie reunited with family after being stolen eight years ago

Police are appealing for help identifying a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police hunt fare dodger after 'racially aggravated incident' on London bus

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support

Small business minister Paul Scully told LBC the night tube is vital to the "safety and security" of Londoners.

‘London needs strong leadership’: Minister slams mayor over ‘unreasonable’ Tube strikes

Traffic & Travel

Exclusive
Louis Mckechnie has said he is "emboldened" following his time in prison.

Exclusive: Eco protester reveals he got hero's welcome in jail and would do it all again

The military have been deployed to assist in hospitals in London

Troops deployed to London hospitals amid Omicron crisis but numbers are 'encouraging'

Over a million people will pay more tax as a result of the Government freezing the tax bands, according to new research

Over a million people to be dragged into higher tax bands despite cost of living squeeze

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic has thanked fans for their support.

Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence amid Covid visa row
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he greets European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace in Paris

France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty

Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese tycoon returns from space with dreams of business expansion
Kazakhstan riot police

Kazakh leader orders use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’ amid protests
Kazakhstan Protests

Kazakhstan leader says constitutional order restored amid deadly protests
Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Polish leader admits country bought powerful Israeli spyware

People wearing face masks in Japan

Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard-hit by Covid

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse

Second juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says they were sexually abused
Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffery Pagliuca, defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives at the federal courthouse

Second Ghislaine Maxwell juror ‘was sexually abused as a child’
More than 800 babies have been born with an addiction since 2017.

'Utterly heartbreaking': Over 850 babies born with addiction in Scotland since 2017

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatAapp messages
'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop
Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson
Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears

Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears
Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader
'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'
Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict
'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police