'Chestfeeding’ support as doctors set out guidelines for trans men giving birth

27 July 2022, 08:16

The first medical guidelines for transgender patients have been issued
The first medical guidelines for transgender patients have been issued. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Trans men should be given support to chestfeed their babies under Britain’s first medical guideline for transgender patients.

New draft guidelines from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) says that trans men should be asked about their preferred manner of feeding before their baby is born, and those who chose to chest feed should be offered "chestfeeding support in the same manner as for cis-women".

The guidelines say trans women should be put on female wards - even if they retain their male sex organs, and warns misgendering ‘may cause profound offence.’

They cover care for trans and gender diverse people though childbirth, contraception, fertility, gynaecological procedures and cancer treatment and care.

It makes a series of recommendations to help improve care, including:

  • Trans and gender diverse people should be offered advice about fertility preservation when considering gender-affirming surgery or hormone therapies.
  • Trans men who conceive whilst taking masculinising hormone therapy should stop taking the hormones "as soon as possible" while those who are planning to conceive should stop their therapy for three months prior to conception.
  • Healthcare workers should be aware that trans and gender diverse people can face barriers when accessing healthcare services and take steps to ensure "easy access to care without their gender being questioned or their confidentiality breached".
  • People should always be addressed and referred to by their preferred title, name, pronouns and family relationships.

Read more: Devastated mum's tribute to 'wonderful' Brit, 22, killed in freak helicopter accident

Read more: Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints on air

The document also states that "gender diverse people should be offered health screening in accordance with national public health policies and clinical guidelines".

It follows the Government's women's health strategy which said that transgender men and non-binary people with female reproductive organs should always receive screening invites so they can access cervical and breast cancer screening.

RCOG president Dr Edward Morris said: "This is an important guideline which aims to improve the care and experiences of transgender and gender diverse individuals accessing obstetric and gynaecological services.

"Sadly, trans and gender diverse individuals say they often feel judged and misunderstood by the health service.

"This can act as a barrier for them when it comes to accessing vital care and we as healthcare professionals have a role to play in making them feel listened to and recognised.

"This draft guideline is our first attempt to ensure we are providing personalised care for all our patients.

"We welcome feedback on this draft to ensure the guideline is the best as it can be for clinicians and the trans and gender diverse individuals who use our services."

Commenting, on the guideline, which is open for consultation until September 6, Asha Kasliwal, president of The Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said: "There are a number of reports detailing poor clinical outcomes as a result of failure to properly understand and evaluate gender diverse people's healthcare needs.

"This draft guideline seeks to break down barriers and improve the experiences of trans and gender diverse people accessing obstetric and gynaecological services."

Clare Ettinghausen, from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, said: "There is a lot of work to be done to ensure healthcare is fully inclusive and the development of this draft guidance is a welcome step towards this.

"It's important that a diverse group of voices further inform this work so once finalised, the guidance can be put into practice and begin making a difference.

"We'd advise anyone considering fertility preservation to think carefully about their options and discuss them with medically qualified staff.

"Treatment can be a very emotional experience so we also recommend that anyone thinking about having fertility treatment has the right support.

"Information to support trans and non-binary people seeking fertility treatment is available on the HFEA website, including links to the professional support available."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens.

Devastated mum's tribute to 'wonderful' Brit, 22, killed in freak helicopter accident

Mohamed Adel (left) faces execution for killing university of Mansoura student Naira Ashraf, whose family are pictured.

Killer 'to be hanged on live TV' in Egypt after stabbing classmate who rejected him

Exclusive
Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

RMT boss accused of blocking 8% deal says it ‘doesn’t come close’ as strikes cripple UK

Boris Johnson is believed to be holding a party at Daylesford House

Boris and Carrie 'planning to hold wedding do at billionaire Tory donor's home'

Brits celebrated the win

England's lionesses head to Wembley after crushing Sweden 4-0 in Euro 2022 semi final

PC Matthew Tregale, 33, denied all the charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court

Cop charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment and sexual assault against three women

The debate was cancelled after the presenter fainted and collapsed

Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints on air

A stabbing took place in Hornchurch.

Man, 29, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at pub in east London

London Underground workers are to strike on August 19

RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

Jasin Bushi was jailed for two years

Teenager, 18, jailed after hacking women's Snapchat accounts and threatened to post nudes

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

Reservoirs have dried up and the green grass of Hyde Park has turned yellow

Drought 'very likely' as England sees driest start to year since '76

Seven Australian rugby players have withdrawn from a match after they refused to wear a rainbow pride jersey

Seven rugby players refuse to play match in LGBT rainbow 'inclusion shirt'

Fury as Brits travelling to Spain forced to prove they have £85 to spend each day

Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

A man died in a car crash while being pursued by police, after a woman's body was found in East Yorkshire

Murder suspect dies in police chase after woman’s body found at house

Russia has announced it will leave the international space station

Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024 as Kremlin plans to build rival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Falling boulders

Deadly quake rattles northern Philippines

A body is removed

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south

Donald Trump and Mike Pence

Trump and Pence put stark Republican divide on display

Saudi crown prince and Greek PM

Saudi crown prince in first EU visit since Khashoggi killing

Lunar Rover

Buzz Aldrin moon flight jacket sells at auction for 2.8 million dollars
US Forest firefighters stand along Triangle Road watching a wildfire called the Oak Fire burn east of Midpines in Mariposa County, California

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

A resident holds a placard reading ”MONUSCO get out without delay” as they protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 15 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests in Congo’s east
Congressman Son’s Same-Sex Wedding

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding
The International Space Station over clear skies

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel’s Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem

Rare zodiac coin found off Israel’s coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London