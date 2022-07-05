Chicago shooter 'dressed up as a woman' to evade cops after killing seven

Police have said, Robert 'Bobby' Crimo, the suspect in the Chicago Independence Day parade shooting wore women’s clothing to disguise himself and evade officers for hours after he killed six people and wounded 30 more. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Police have said the suspect in the Chicago Independence Day parade shooting wore women’s clothing to disguise himself and evade officers for hours after he killed seven people and wounded 30 more.

The 22-year-old, who was identified as Robert 'Bobby' Crimo, hid on a roof near Highland Park in Chicago on Monday before opening fire on an Independence Day parade.

Crimo has not yet been charged but was arrested and publicly identified by police on Monday evening following a brief pursuit in suburban Chicago.

The suspect remained at large for hours after the incident as authorities scoured the area and police surrounded a home listed as his possible address.

Police have revealed Crimo legally owned two rifles, including one that was used in the assault and a second found in his car, as well as several other weapons.

Cops added the 22-year-old had been planning the attack of several weeks but that it was not yet clear what his motive was.

Robert E Crimo III was arrested and publicly identified by police on Monday evening. Picture: Alamy

Police clear American flags from the scene of the shooting at Highland Park in Chicago on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Lake County major crime taskforce spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene.

Mr Covelli said police believe there was only one gunman and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

The parade began at about 10am local time, but it was suddenly halted about 10 minutes later after shots were fired.Hundreds of parade-goers, some visibly bloodied, fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, pushchairs, bicycles and blankets.

Police told people: "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here."

President Joe Biden on Monday said he and first lady Jill Biden were "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day".

He said he had "surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time".